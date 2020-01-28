Penn State won’t be starting at the very top in the USILA Coaches Poll.

In the first rankings of the season, the Nittany Lions claimed the No. 2 spot. They received four first place votes.

2019 National Champion Virginia topped the poll after receiving 12 first place votes.

Yale, the third-ranked team in the poll, received two first place votes.

Penn State has previously been named to the top spot in the Nike/US Lacrosse preseason rankings and the No. 2 spot in the Inside Lacrosse media poll.

The Nittany Lions are coming off their best season in program history in which they fell just one game shy of playing in the National Championship. They finished last season ranked third in the USILA Coaches Poll behind No. 1 Virginia, the title winners, and No. 2 Yale, the 2019 runner-up.

There are four Big Ten teams ranked in the poll, those being Penn State, Maryland (No. 4), Johns Hopkins (No. 11) and Ohio State (No. 12).