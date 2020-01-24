Much like the final stretch of the 2019 season, Penn State finds itself in relatively unfamiliar territory to start the new year.

Sure, the Nittany Lions have had expectations before. They were the 11th-ranked team in the Nike/US Lacrosse Magazine 2019 preseason rankings before working their way up to the top spot in every poll by midseason.

But 10th is much different than first or second, which is where Penn State finds itself in virtually every preseason poll ahead of the 2020 campaign.

Newfound expectations, however, do not breed a new approach for coach Jeff Tambroni’s team.

“Not a lot has been different other than the gained or garnered experience from last year’s season,” Tambroni told The Daily Collegian.

That experience is something that Tambroni expects his team to utilize as it begins a new year as the hunted rather than another hunter.

“The fact that we were able to extend the season a little bit further into the Big Ten, extend the season a little bit further into the playoffs, I do think helped our guys gain an appreciation and a perspective, so I think that has changed...” Tambroni said. “We really tried to do the best job we could of reinvesting in all of those things again this fall and now in the preseason.”

Of course, some of the key players who experienced and contributed to the best season in program history have since graduated.

Tambroni cited defenseman Chris Sabia, midfielder Nick Spillane, midfielder Robby Black, attackman Matt Donnelly, goaltender Trevor Scollins and long-stick midfielder Kevin Fox as some of those who will be missed not just on the field, but also in the locker room.

“Some of those guys just had such a significant impact on our program that you cannot undervalue what they provided for your program,” Tambroni said, “so if [we] think [we’re] just going to plug and play, I think we’ll be sorely mistaken.”

Redshirt senior attackman Dylan Foulds, one of the integral returners in 2020, has already seen some of his teammates step up in an effort to fill the gaps.

“I’d probably point most towards Grant Ament, Mac O'Keefe, Nick Cardile, Tommy Wright,” Foulds said. “They've done a phenomenal job at filling those shoes that obviously are really tough shoes to fill.”

Foulds personally will not have to deal with much turnover on his side of the field. He will once again be standing on the frontlines with Ament and O’Keefe, and he’s not taking the opportunity for granted.

“The comfortability of playing with one another is obviously an awesome thing...” Foulds said. “It's obviously very valuable to share the field with those guys over the last couple of years. They're two of the greatest players I'll probably ever play with.”

Team chemistry cannot be undervalued as the Nittany Lions will once again have a murderers’ row ahead of them even before reaching Big Ten play.

Throughout the entirety of the regular season, Penn State will face nine teams that made the top 20 in the Nike/US Lacrosse preseason poll.

The Nittany Lions will get another crack at Yale, the team responsible for the only two blemishes on their 16-2 record a season ago. They will also face the always difficult Penn and Cornell of the Ivy League in their nonconference schedule.

Tambroni expects his team to follow the same pattern as last year — learn something from each game as it comes.

“Every one of those teams is going to teach us something about ourselves; none of whom are going to give us the end all be all,” Tambroni said. “If we beat any of them, I don't think, in and of itself, it’s going to give us an opportunity to reach the promised land.”

“At the same time, if we lose to any one of them, we don't want to put that stock into any one [result] because I don't think it's necessarily going to be the drastic end of our season.”

Remaining consistent with the instilled mindset of “one game at a time,” both Tambroni and Foulds had a simple answer when asked which matchup, if any, stood out most this year.

“Army,” Tambroni said. “Just because it's the next thing on our list."