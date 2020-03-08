Penn State didn’t make it easy on itself.

The Nittany Lions battled in a game of runs for the second weekend in a row. It worked against Penn. It didn’t work against Cornell.

No. 2 Penn State was narrowly defeated by the Big Red, losing 18-17 after Cornell scored two goals in the final 20 seconds of the game.

Penn State’s offense appeared to be in a good place early on. The Nittany Lions registered two goals quickly, courtesy of midfielders Kevin Hill and Jack Kelly.

They would barely touch the ball for the remainder of the half.

Cornell had its way with Gerard Arceri and Jake Glatz at the faceoff X, and Penn State’s defense, missing its top two players in Nick Cardile and Brayden Peck, couldn’t slow the Big Red offense down.

Cornell played make-it, take-it lacrosse for much of the first half of play.

The Nittany Lions had a few flashes in the second quarter but still had quite the hole to dig out of down 12-5 at halftime.

They would manage to dig themselves out.

Penn State put together a third quarter to remember as it went on a seven-goal run after letting in an early goal from the Big Red. The Nittany Lions extended the run to eight in the fourth, two shy of matching Cornell’s 10-goal run from earlier in the day.

The two teams would trade goals in the fourth after Penn State tied it, but Cornell ultimately got the last laugh thanks to the goal by Jeff Teat to tie the score with 18 seconds left followed by the game-winner by faceoff man Angelo Petrakis with eight seconds left.

Banged-up defense exposed

Penn State’s defense, which has been a strong point for the team thus far this season, was exposed by Cornell on Sunday.

The Nittany Lions were without their two top players in Cardile and Peck.

Peck was injured in Penn State’s win over Penn last Saturday and did not return to the game. The reason for Cardile’s absence is currently unknown.

Penn State had to put its faith in first-year starter Brett Funk and veteran TJ Connellan, while also asking for plenty of help from young players like long-stick midfielder Sam Sweeney, who was forced in close because of the injuries.

The unit appeared to be out of sorts at times due to the inexperience playing together, and it cost the Nittany Lions on numerous occasions against one of the nation’s best teams.

Offensive midfield produces

It took some time for Penn State’s offense to get its feet under it.

The Nittany Lions only got eight shots on goal in the first half due to a lack of chances stemming from the defensive play and faceoff issues.

Once they could get the ball in their sticks, though, the midfielders shined.

Malone, Hill and Kelly were Penn State’s lone bright spots for some time. They were responsible for all five of the Nittany Lions’ first-half goals.

And when the attackmen started to pick things up, the midfielders continued operating at the pace they set in the beginning.

Malone finished the day as Penn State’s leading scorer with four goals, while Kelly and Hill each got hat tricks for themselves.

Faceoff X turnaround

Penn State has had its fair share of struggles getting possessions off of draws recently.

The Nittany Lions garnered a save percentage of just 40.2 percent in the last three games when battling the likes of Zach Cole of Saint Joseph’s, TD Ierlan of Yale and Kyle Gallagher of Penn.

Penn State couldn’t win faceoffs early on against a team that allowed Ohio State’s Justin Inacio to break the Big Ten record for faceoff wins just a week ago. Arceri went 2-for-9 at the faceoff X before coach Jeff Tambroni turned to the junior Glatz.

Glatz managed to find more success, which served as a boost for the Nittany Lions.

With possessions in their grasp, the Nittany Lions were able to get things moving on offense once again. Glatz played a key role in the eight-goal run that kept them in the game against the Big Red.

Glatz finished the day 17-for-29 at the faceoff X and provided a valiant effort despite the outcome.