In the 2020 season, Penn State was led by experienced upperclassmen like Grant Ament and Mac O’Keefe.

However, the Nittany Lions were successful because of their depth on the bench rather than just the aforementioned duo.

Coach Jeff Tambroni has been successful at recruiting players to fill the departures of his upperclassmen every year. This season, multiple key players are moving on from the blue and white.

The 2020 recruiting class is full of players who can fill the holes that will be created after this season.

If the upperclassmen want to leave with a national championship from the 2021 campaign, Penn State’s freshmen will need to make an immediate impact.

Jeb Brenfleck, 4-star attackman

Attackman Jeb Brenfleck was a decorated recruit coming out of high school, being named an All-American and all-state selection during his career at the Academy of the New Church Boys School.

Brenfleck had a knack for winning during his prep career. He led his team to a 20-4 record and three Friends League titles. His winning mentality will be helpful to a Nittany Lion team that is in a championship hunt.

In terms of his talent, Brenfleck is one of the best shooters from his class. In two seasons, he racked up 164 points with 96 goals and 64 assists.

A lethal, young shooter like Brenfleck could be used to give graduate student Mac O’Keefe and junior TJ Malone a breather at times.

Brenfleck brings to Penn State a player who can generate goals, and one who is experienced at winning — two of the things that make the Nittany Lions a contender for the national championship.

Hudson Bohn, 4-star faceoff specialist

One of Penn State’s most underrated strengths has been winning faceoffs.

The faceoff-X has been dominated in recent years by Nittany Lion graduate student Gerard Arceri.

Arceri will depart from the Nittany Lions’ program after the 2021 season and will leave behind big shoes to fill.

Freshman Hudson Bohn is one of the new recruits who is fit for the role Arceri will soon leave behind.

Bohn was named an all-district selection twice and was an all-area selection as a junior. He also led his team to two straight titles and was a member of a runner-up team in 2017.

One of Bohn’s biggest accomplishments was breaking the state record for ground balls in his home state of Florida. He accumulated 150 ground balls during his record-breaking junior season.

Arceri led Penn State in the 2020 season with 74 ground balls and a goal. With the right development, Bohn can generate similar numbers to those that Arceri has put up in his Penn State career.

Bohn can help Penn State with faceoffs, and more importantly, scoop up a lot of ground balls. Both skills could prove vital to the blue and white this season.

Luke Mercer, 4-star midfielder

Penn State’s strength has been its athleticism, as the Nittany Lions have been one of the fastest teams and highest-scoring offenses in the NCAA over the past couple of seasons with 17.3 goals per game in 2020.

Freshman Luke Mercer can bring more athleticism and pace to the blue and white.

Mercer earned all-state and all-section honors at John Jay High School. He led his school to two Section 1 titles.

Perhaps the most interesting accomplishment Mercer brings to the table is that he earned all-state honors as a wide receiver for his high school football team. Mercer was a deep threat receiver with burning speed that allowed him to separate from his defenders.

Mercer’s speed can be used at the midfielder position so he can cover a lot of ground quickly. He has the ability to play both ways, potentially enough to get a stop on defense and then immediately turn it into a scoring opportunity for Penn State.

