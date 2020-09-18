Men's lacrosse meet and greet with students
Men’s lacrosse head coach Jeff Tambroni addresses the students that showed up to a meet and greet with the team at Panzer Stadium on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

 Jonah Rosen

Penn State received a commitment from Alex Ross, a four-star prospect according to Inside Lacrosse, on Friday. 

The defenseman announced the news on his twitter.

Ross is a member of the 2022 high school graduating class and currently attends Archbishop High School in Maryland.

He is also a member of the Annapolis Hawks club team.

