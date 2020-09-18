Penn State received a commitment from Alex Ross, a four-star prospect according to Inside Lacrosse, on Friday.
The defenseman announced the news on his twitter.
I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to Penn State University. I would like to thank God, my family, my coaches, and my teammates for challenging me to be the best. 🦁 #WeAre pic.twitter.com/ivCA5iGN8G— Alex Ross (@alexross0521) September 18, 2020
Ross is a member of the 2022 high school graduating class and currently attends Archbishop High School in Maryland.
He is also a member of the Annapolis Hawks club team.
