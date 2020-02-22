Grant Ament narrowly managed to avoid using any obscenities when he spoke to the media after Penn State’s loss to Yale.

“I played like dog crap in the first half and I know that,” the redshirt senior attackman said.

In the Nittany Lions’ third crack at Yale in the past two seasons, it wasn’t the faceoffs or the defense or the goaltending that surprised the fans in attendance with a lackluster outing. It was the offense.

The thing that Penn State has prided itself on since coach Jeff Tambroni took over this program just didn’t click against the No. 3 team in the nation.

It wasn’t for a lack of chances either.

Faceoff specialist Gerard Arceri did get off to a slow start at the faceoff X, going just 2-for-10 against TD Ierlan in the first half. Junior Jake Glatz couldn’t provide a spark in his one crack at Ierlan in the first half either.

But this didn’t rob the Nittany Lions of many offensive possessions.

Up against its most difficult task of the young season, Penn State’s defense proved to be up for the challenge.

The unit was led by captain Nick Cardile, who was responsible for three of the 11 total caused turnovers in what Tambroni described as “a little bit more of a slugfest than we had imagined.”

“Defense locked in,” senior goalie Colby Kneese said. “They let us all really get comfortable — a couple of early stops, a couple sticks in the lane, we got some turnovers early. We settled in pretty well.”

When the defense hit a snag, Kneese took control of things himself.

The senior followed up a strong showing against Saint Joseph’s last week — one in which he made 12 saves — with an even better outing. Kneese saved 16 shots from Yale, three shy of his career-best.

“I thought he was outstanding from start to finish,” Tambroni said. “He was every bit the guy that we'd expect him to be as a senior coming out here, and [he] kept the game within reach…”

“I know that he was disappointed about what had happened last year and I think he was pretty excited to compete and play, and he gave us everything he had. He gave us a chance to even be in this one today.”

Even with that chance, Penn State couldn’t topple its foe.

“[Kneese’s performance] slowed us down a great deal, and we had a very difficult time adjusting,” Yale coach Andy Shay said. “But at the end of the day it ended up being just kind of punch-for-punch, and I think we just got a few more goals at the end.”

Those punches came in the form of turnovers, and both teams certainly racked them up.

Yale’s 23 turnovers were nullified by repeated offensive lapses on Penn State’s side. By the final buzzer, the Nittany Lions managed to eclipse the Bulldogs’ turnover count, posting 25. Only nine were directly attributed to defensive plays by Yale.

The usual suspects — Ament, Mac O’Keefe, TJ Malone and Dylan Foulds — struggled to find their shots. And while O’Keefe stood out for his repeated hustle plays, the Nittany Lions still needed more.

“The reason I'm upset right now is just I don't think a team should hold us to 10 goals ever,” Ament said.

An offensive showcase of this caliber is one that Ament knows is an anomaly for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions fell from the ranks of the unbeaten to 3-1 on the season. They are now 1-5 all-time against Yale.

But Ament doesn’t want to let either of those facts hang over his or any of his teammates’ heads.

“This doesn't define our season in any way shape or form. I want to make sure that's pretty clear,” Ament said. “We play Penn next week, so we’ve got another great opponent. Luckily this opponent challenged us to be better for the next one.”