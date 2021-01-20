After a long layoff due to the coronavirus ending the 2020 season early, Penn State’s season is right around the corner.

The Nittany Lions have high expectations going into 2021, as the most recent US Lacrosse Magazine poll ranked Penn State at No. 4, while Maryland, the highest ranked Big Ten team, is at No. 3.

Although ranked in the top five, Jeff Tambroni’s crew lost multiple standout players in the offseason, most notably Grant Ament, who was selected No. 1 overall in the 2020 Premier Lacrosse League College Draft.

Ament left the blue and white as the program’s all-time leading scorer and was named an All-American three times in his five-year career.

Old and new faces will have to step up to fill the shoes of since departed teammates like Ament.

Mac O’Keefe, attackman

Penn State’s leading goal-scorer Mac O’Keefe decided to return to Happy Valley for another go-around.

In the truncated senior campaign last year, O’Keefe scored 28 goals in only seven games. He totaled 36 points in the 2020 season.

In terms of the Big Ten’s scoring leaders, O’Keefe was first in the conference with four goals per game. He also ranked No. 11 in the Big Ten in assists per game with 1.14.

With Ament gone, O’Keefe becomes the feature player on the Penn State attack.

Early in November 2020, Tambroni announced that the players chose O’Keefe to be a captain for the second straight season.

The Penn State captain will need to play a big role in the team’s success this season, especially in the scoring department.

TJ Malone, attackman

After a fruitful sophomore season, attackman TJ Malone will look to have an even stronger junior campaign for the Nittany Lions.

Malone was one of the major sharpshooters for Penn State in the 2020 season. He managed to find the back of the net in all seven games with 16 goals in total.

Malone ranked sixth in the Big Ten with his .432 shot percentage and eight with 2.29 goals per game.

The departure of Ament likely forces the West Chester, Pennsylvania, native into an even larger playmaking role. Malone had the third-most assists on the team with five in 2020, behind just the one-two punch of Ament and O’Keefe.

Ament played a major part in the success of Penn State in the 2020 season, and Malone will look to fit that mold as a potential suitor for Ament’s spot on the front line.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

Colby Kneese, goalie

Graduate student Colby Kneese is returning to Penn State for another season.

In 2020, Kneese had three games where he had double-digit saves. At the end of the season, he had 63 saves and a .562 save percentage.

Kneese has had a decorated career so far at Penn State. His junior year, Kneese was named an honorable-mention All-American and also earned an All-Big Ten Second Team nod in the process.

Kneese already plays an important role as the team’s netminder, but he’ll need to keep that pace this season to step up and keep Penn State’s defense stout.

Gerard Arceri, faceoff specialist

Faceoff specialist Gerard Arceri, like some of his fellow upperclassmen teammates, has decided to come back for another season at Penn State.

Arceri went 89-for-162 on faceoffs with a .549 win percentage in 2020, going on to win double-digit faceoffs five times.

The then-senior led Penn State in ground balls with 74 and finished the season at the top of the Big Ten in ground balls per game with 10.57.

Arceri also managed to get himself in the scoring column with one goal on the season.

With his prowess at the faceoff X, Arceri should be an impactful player for the Nittany Lions in the 2021 season.