The seven-game season in 2020 left much of Penn State’s potential untapped.

The Nittany Lions were hot out of the gate, as they won their first three games. However, the blue and white fell in two of the last three games, leaving coach Jeff Tambroni’s program with a 5-2 record in the shortened season.

In the pair of losses, Penn State had some of its weaknesses exposed, and several of them will need to be addressed for the upcoming season.

The Nittany Lions have received high praise, being ranked the No. 4 team in the country by US Lacrosse Magazine in its preseason rankings. Penn State will need to improve in the following areas if it wants to live up to preseason expectations during the 2021 season.

Winning big games

In the first seven games of the 2020 season, Penn State faced four ranked opponents.

The Nittany Lions split those four games, losing to both Yale and Cornell. In each of these contests, Penn State was within a couple of goals of securing a victory.

The Nittany Lions did not have enough steam and lost to the Bulldogs 12-10 as Yale continued to be a thorn in the blue and white’s side.

To the same tune, the Big Red upended Penn State by one goal, ultimately winning 18-17.

Last season, the Nittany Lions won the games they were supposed to win, but they did not win the tough ranked matchups. If Penn State wants a chance to play for a national championship, it will be ranked wins that gets it there.

First-half performance

In the two losses that Penn State had in 2020, it was forced to climb an uphill battle after the first 30 minutes.

In the loss to Yale, the Nittany Lions let up five unanswered goals before the end of the first half. Penn State was down 6-3 at the break and put itself behind the eight ball.

Against Cornell, Penn State started slow, forcing the blue and white to have to work extra hard in the second half. The Nittany Lions were down 12-4 in the first half as the Big Red scored nine unanswered goals.

Penn State’s two losses were because of its porous first-half defense. The Nittany Lions allowed too many goals, which made it difficult for them to come back in the second half.

Penn State needs to get more stops on defense to give the offense a chance to score. With solid defense early on, the Nittany Lions would be able to get the ball to playmakers like attackmen Mac O’Keefe and TJ Malone.

The games that the Nittany Lions won were decided in the first half. When Penn State came out hot, it was successful; when it was sloppy in the first half, it lost.

Forcing turnovers

Penn State didn’t struggle to put points on the board in the 2020 season, and it was one of the best offenses in the NCAA.

However, the area where they struggled the most defensively was forcing turnovers.

Penn State forced an average of 6.71 turnovers per game and forced 47 turnovers in seven games.

The Nittany Lions’ caused turnover production ranked No. 56 in the NCAA, behind other Big Ten programs like Michigan and Rutgers.

If Penn State wants to have another solid season, it will have to force more turnovers. More possessions for the Nittany Lions’ potent offense should help the program live up to expectations in 2021.