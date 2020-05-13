Penn State added Philadelphia area native Mac Costin to its roster via transfer, per ESPN’s Chris Jastrzembski.

A rising sophomore from The Haverford School, Costin will return to the east after one season in the Mountain West with Utah. While a member of the Utes, the midfielder netted 11 goals and dished out an assist in the shortened 2020 season.

Both Grant Ament and Chris Sabia also attended the Haverford School.

While in high school, Costin scored 38 goals and assisted on six others in a senior campaign that earned him first team All-Eastern Pennsylvania Lacrosse Coaches Association and All-Delco honors among others.