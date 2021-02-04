Coming into his fifth season of eligibility, there’s little doubt that Penn State attackman Mac O’Keefe is one of the best to ever don a blue-and-white jersey.

O’Keefe has finished in the top-five in goals scored in three out of his four seasons in Happy Valley, including an NCAA-best 78 goals in 2019.

With only 20 goals left to break the all-time record for goals in a career, held by former Duke attackman Justin Guterding, O’Keefe is on pace to solidify himself as arguably the greatest goal-scorer college lacrosse has ever seen.

With a resume like his, it would be silly to leave O’Keefe out of discussions for the 2021 Tewaaraton Award.

Sure, without assist maestro Grant Ament leading the Nittany Lions’ offense, things should look very different for O’Keefe.

But, it is entirely possible that without the presence of Ament — the sixth all-time assists leader in NCAA history — O’Keefe could actually benefit statistically without him.

With 192 career goals, the lacrosse world knows about O’Keefe’s ability to find the net. But, what’s arguably been holding him back from a Tewaaraton, or even a first-team All-American honor, has been his lackluster numbers in the assist column.

In seven games last season, O’Keefe scored an astounding 28 goals. However, he only tallied eight assists.

In fact, O’Keefe has never achieved more than 18 assists in a season.

When looking at past Tewaaraton Award winners, the last 10 have been attackmen — a good sign for O’Keefe.

What isn’t such a good sign is the fact that only one of the past five Tewaaraton recipients have won the award without putting up more than 30 assists. Brown’s Dylan Molloy won the award in 2017 with only 27 assists.

But on the bright side for O’Keefe, three of the past five Tewaaraton honorees — Pat Spencer, Matt Rambo and Molloy — have scored less than 50 goals in their respective Tewaaraton winning seasons.

O’Keefe has scored 50-plus goals twice and likely would’ve done the same last year if the season wasn’t cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As the soon-to-be leading goal scorer in college lacrosse history, scoring over 50 goals this season likely won’t be a cakewalk for O’Keefe, but it certainly should be doable.

It will be interesting to monitor whether O’Keefe’s goal numbers will dip without Ament dishing him assists. But it shouldn’t make much of an impact for the blue and white’s best goal scorer.

What should change statistically is O’Keefe’s assist numbers. Yes, O’Keefe has never tallied 20 assists in a season, but that was likely due to Ament’s presence as one of the greatest passers of all-time.

With the keys to the Nittany Lions’ offense in 2021, if O’Keefe can round up at least 30 assists while also scoring at least 50 goals this season, he should surely be in contention to win the Tewaaraton.

Other potential Tewaaraton winners to look out for this season are Duke’s Michael Sowers, North Carolina’s Chris Gray and Virginia’s Matt Moore.