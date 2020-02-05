College lacrosse made its highly anticipated return on Saturday, and Big Ten members controlled the narrative in their respective games.

Penn State is widely recognized as the conference favorite, but as the season rolls along, one trend may persist — parity below the Nittany Lions.

The Big Ten could very well be the premier conference in lacrosse. Of the four Big Ten teams that played this week, three won by double-digits and no games were decided by less than five points.

Penn State easily took care of business in a 16-9 victory over Lafayette, but how did other Big Ten teams fare?

Below are some talking points from the opening week of Big Ten lacrosse.

Rutgers’ scoring power runs deep

In their first game of 2020, the Scarlet Knights had no trouble in a 20-9 win over MAAC opponent Quinnipiac.

Rutgers scored 14 goals in the first two quarters alone, seemingly putting the game on ice by halftime.

Along with the quickness, Rutgers got production from a big portion of the roster sheet.

13 different Scarlet Knights scored a goal in the routing of the Bobcats, led by junior attackman Ryan Gallagher’s four strikes.

Rutgers hosts St. Johns in a tune-up game on Saturday before two straight road games against ranked opponents (Army, Loyola Maryland).

Coming in at No. 5 in the Big Ten preseason poll, Rutgers has an opportunity to raise some eyebrows come conference play. Their performance against Quinnipiac certainly helps the Scarlet Knights case for Big Ten dark horse.

Maryland and Ohio State put on scoring clinics

A rarity for perennial powerhouses, Maryland had its back against the wall in its season-opener.

The Terrapins found themselves with just a two-goal lead heading into the second half against High Point, but ended up finishing the job in a 23-12 win.

Like Rutgers, Maryland had many players contribute to its win, as 12 different Terrapins scored in the affair.

While most Maryland players performed well, one player stands out — Logan Wisnauskas. The junior midfielder scored six goals and tallied one assist.

With the combination of depth and Wisnauskas’ career day, the Terrapins scored their most goals in a single game (23) since Feb. 12, 2013.

If Maryland can continue to perform to this standard, Penn State may have a worthy challenger for the Big Ten’s coveted top spot.

Much like Maryland, Ohio State demonstrated some early-season jitters but had the wherewithal to finish strong.

The Buckeyes found themselves with just a one goal lead after the first quarter against Detroit Mercy, but came out of the affair with a 23-9 victory.

An 11-goal second quarter propelled Ohio State to an 15-3 lead at halftime, and the team had 22 goals heading into the last quarter of play.

The Buckeyes had four players finish with 3-plus goals, led by senior attackman Tre Leclaire’s six goal performance.

Ohio State has a short week of practice before heading to Boston to take on Boston University on Saturday.

In the polls

The first regular season USILA Coaches Poll was released on Monday, and the Big Ten boasts four teams in the rankings.

Penn State stayed put at No. 2 and received five first place votes after its win over unranked Lafayette.

Maryland also neither rose nor fell, coming in at No. 4 after its second-half thrashing of High Point.

Johns Hopkins stayed at No. 11 after being idle in week one.

Ohio State, previously at No. 13, was leapfrogged by Cornell and now sits at No. 14.

Neither Rutgers or Michigan cracked the top 20, but both received votes in the poll with 21 and three, respectively.