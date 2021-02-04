After much anticipation, Penn State has finally announced the first block of scheduled matches for the upcoming men’s lacrosse season.

The Nittany Lions released the first half of their 2021 conference-only schedule Thursday, signaling a return to the field for program in around two weeks.

🚨 Mark your calendars 📆, the first half of our 2021 schedule is here. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/81KMv5EbO1 — Penn State Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) February 4, 2021

Penn State will begin its season in New Brunswick, New Jersey, Feb. 20, taking on the No. 18 Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Nittany Lions will then return to Happy Valley for a match against No. 2 Maryland Feb. 27.

The blue and white will remain home for the next contest, a March 6 matchup against the No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Coach Jeff Tambroni’s squad will then pack their bags for a match at Johns Hopkins on March 13.

After that, Penn State will head to Ann Arbor, Michigan, March 20 to take on the Michigan Wolverines.

The conference also announced dates for the Big Ten Tournament in addition to the the first half of the regular season schedule.

The first round of the Big Ten Tournament will kick off on May 1 and continue that week.

The semifinals are scheduled for May 6 and the tournament will conclude with the Big Ten Championship that Saturday, May 8.

Similar to how it revealed the hockey schedule, the Big Ten will follow up with another group of scheduled matches after the first five are played.

