After giving his all to Penn State for the past five years of his life, Grant Ament feels that now is the right time to move on.

The redshirt senior attackman made his decision official on Monday, announcing via Instagram that he would not utilize a potential extra year of eligibility if granted it by the NCAA.

A return in 2021 would mark his sixth year as a Nittany Lion after he redshirted in 2018 due to a foot injury, and Ament felt that that would be just too much.

“If I was a fourth-year, I probably would be staying and ready to get back to work for next season,” Ament said in an appearance on The Grande and Big Somms Show. “Five years is a lot. Six years is definitely a lot, and I’ve been through three injuries, five surgeries in the past two years, so [my] body has been through a lot, and I think it’s time to just kind of settle it down and focus on what’s next.”

In addition to five years on the field, Ament said he was only taking four credits at Penn State in the spring, so another year of eligibility would’ve provided some hurdles academically.

Once he had made up his mind, Ament said that he wanted to make sure he properly honored those who helped him get this far in his career with his statement.

He also had to face his teammates and coaches at Penn State, and a lot of those teammates were clamoring for him to stay for one last run. After he explained his decision-making process, though, his teammates understood why he made the choice.

“They support it. The coaching staff supported it,” Ament said, “and they understand that beyond a lacrosse player, I want to be a human being and I want to move on with my life … I see that it’s kind of time for that for me.”

The next step for Ament is the Premier Lacrosse League.

When he made his announcement, he was greeted with support from PLL co-founder and current Atlas Lacrosse Club midfielder Paul Rabil as well as Archers LC attackman Will Manny. Ament has also built a relationship with Atlas LC attackman Rob Pannell.

“Talking to a few guys in the league, they’re excited about it all just because quite frankly with them, they don’t really know who they’re going to have in the draft class anymore because of this extra year of eligibility,” Ament said.

Other top prospects such as Princeton’s Michael Sowers, Ohio State’s Tre Leclaire and Yale’s TD Ierlan have yet to state publicly whether or not they plan on following the same path as Ament.

Players such as Jared Bernhardt of Maryland and JT Giles-Harris of Duke previously entered the transfer portal with the intention of grad-transferring to play football. Dox Aitken of Virginia verbally committed to playing football at Villanova after this lacrosse season.

Many of those decisions will follow in the coming days, as the PLL Collegiate Draft is set for April 21. Regardless of whether or not others follow him, though, Ament is satisfied with the choice he made.

“I’m also just excited to start something new, start my own professional career in whatever it is whether it be coaching, whether it be playing, whether it be brand endorsement, whatever it may be,” Ament said. “[I’m] just trying my best to tackle that head-on and move onto the next chapter with a full head of steam.”