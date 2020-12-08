Penn State Men's lacrosse player Mac O'Keefe checked in at No. 15 on Inside Lacrosse's list of the top-50 best men's and women's lacrosse players in the country.

Our own @MacOKeefe3 has been named the 15th best lacrosse player (Men’s and Women’s) in the country. https://t.co/YzAe9RT2I6 — Penn State Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) December 8, 2020

Setting Penn State records since his freshman year, O'Keefe currently holds Penn State's all-time career goals record and ranks third in program history in points.

His "off-ball ability, unreal release, and ability to shoot from range and in traffic" is what earned O'Keefe his place on the list.

O'Keefe will serve as a captain for the Nittany Lions in 2021 alongside defenseman Nick Cardile.

