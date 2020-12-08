Penn State Men's Lacross Vs Yale, O'Keefe (3) Reaches for ball
Attackman Mac O'Keefe (3) reaches for the ball against Yale's Brian Tevlin (12) during Penn State men's lacrosse's game against Yale. The Bulldogs edged out the Nittany Lions 12-10 on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Panzer Stadium

Penn State Men's lacrosse player Mac O'Keefe checked in at No. 15 on Inside Lacrosse's list of the top-50 best men's and women's lacrosse players in the country.

Setting Penn State records since his freshman year, O'Keefe currently holds Penn State's all-time career goals record and ranks third in program history in points.

His "off-ball ability, unreal release, and ability to shoot from range and in traffic" is what earned O'Keefe his place on the list.

O'Keefe will serve as a captain for the Nittany Lions in 2021 alongside defenseman Nick Cardile.

