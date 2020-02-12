It hasn’t been about the way Penn State has started. It’s about the way it has finished.

The Nittany Lions are 2-0 on the young season against two in-state opponents in Lafayette and Villanova. While the final scores may have been lopsided, they found themselves lagging in the opening minutes.

Penn State has outscored its two opponents by an average of just one point in the opening quarter while outscoring opponents by an average of 5.5 points in the second quarter.

“While we’ve gotten off to slow or sluggish starts, I think other teams have prepared well for Penn State,” coach Jeff Tambroni said. “At the same time, I’ve been proud of how these guys have responded in the second quarter… It’s way more valuable for us to see if our guys can respond within games.”

The Nittany Lions were tied with Villanova 4-4 after the first quarter this past Saturday but then blasted out of the gates in the second quarter with an eight-goal period before halftime.

Against Lafayette, Penn State parlayed a 3-1 lead at the end of the first quarter into an 8-2 lead by the halftime whistle.

The Nittany Lions would certainly welcome high-scoring opening quarters, and senior attackman Mac O’Keefe believes that the trials that they’ve faced early are preparing them for future success.

“Early on in the season, it’s good to see these moments where you’re not at your best. Every Monday we come in and identify the good things we did and the bad things we did,” O’Keefe said.

Tambroni attributes the Nittany Lions’ first-quarter issues to a lack of available scouting on the opponents they’ve faced thus far.

The season-opener against Lafayette was the first time the teams have ever met in the regular season, despite both teams hailing from Pennsylvania.

“There’s just not a lot of information on the teams that we’re playing,” Tambroni said. “We haven’t had an extensive game plan going into this — we’ve really focused on Penn State in both of these games.”

With a familiar No. 3 Yale on the horizon, the Nittany Lions should have a decent amount of information on the team that eliminated them from title contention. However, Yale will only have played one game in 2020 when it makes the trip to State College.

To come out of Panzer Stadium with a win on Feb. 22, Penn State can’t afford to come out of the gates cold.

In the Nittany Lions’ two games against the Bulldogs last year, they got out to two slow starts that ultimately decided both games.

Penn State was outscored by Yale 10-2 in the first quarter of the Final Four game and couldn’t climb back, eventually resulting in a 21-17 loss that eliminated it from the NCAA Tournament.

While being unable to find an early rhythm certainly isn’t ideal, Tambroni and his coaching staff appreciate the resiliency that the Nittany Lions show after facing adverse conditions.

“I actually view it as a positive, because I think our guys have done a pretty good job, once they have the information, of doing positive things with it,” Tambroni said.