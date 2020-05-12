One former Nittany Lion will hear his name called on Wednesday night, and his big moment will be broadcast on national television.

The 2020 PLL Draft will air on NBCSN at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and will feature former Penn State attackman Grant Ament as one of its top prospects.

The draft, which was originally scheduled for April 21, will be a one-hour broadcast.

The PLL will play a shortened season in 2020 due to the coronavirus, condensing the entire season into a three-week period where the league will eventually crown a champion.

Ament is projected as a top-3 pick after electing to forgo a sixth year at Penn State.

