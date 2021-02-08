Prior to the start of the 2021 season, Penn State received plenty of offseason praise.

In early February, the Nittany Lions were ranked No. 6 in the USILA Preseason Coaches Poll, which puts them four spots behind their No. 2 ranking in 2020.

Even though the blue and white couldn’t crack the top five, a No. 6 ranking indicates Penn State could be among the nation’s best.

But to earn a No. 1 ranking as America’s top team, the No. 6 ranking means Penn State will have to work a bit harder and jump some powerhouses like Duke and Maryland to reach the top.

Looking at the premier teams, the Nittany Lions have a tough path to No. 1. Facing a challenging but doable path, Penn State can receive recognition as men’s lacrosse’s best under certain circumstances.

Controlling its own destiny

Penn State’s 2021 schedule offers a lot of potential for it to move up in the rankings.

The obvious way the Nittany Lions can climb the rankings is to win the five games they have scheduled. However, Penn State has a few games that are significantly more influential than the others.

In the early stages of the 2021 schedule, the Nittany Lions have four ranked matchups; the most important of the quartet comes Feb. 27 against T-No. 2 Maryland.

If the blue and white want to boost its ranking, a ranked win against Maryland would be critical.

However, if Penn State cannot defend its home turf, a close defeat against a great opponent should not result in a significant drop in the rankings.

Another important ranked matchup comes against No. 10 Ohio State just one week after the showdown with the Terrapins.

A dominant win over the Buckeyes could improve Penn State’s ranking depending on how the five teams in front of it perform. A close win over Ohio State shouldn’t affect Penn State’s ranking too much.

Meanwhile, a loss to the Buckeyes would hurt the Nittany Lions’ hopes of reaching the top significantly.

Ultimately, though, all of the Nittany Lions’ games this season are important if they want to be the 1-seed going into the Big Ten Tournament.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

What needs to go right

The ideal situation for Penn State to move up in the rankings is that the teams ahead of them lose.

The No. 5 Virginia Cavaliers have to survive a difficult ACC schedule and will be presented with multiple opportunities to slip up.

The first big matchup for the Cavaliers will come when they travel up to Western New York to take on T-No. 2 Syracuse. A loss against Syracuse would bump the Nittany Lions up in the rankings if they hold until then.

The downside to a Virginia loss to Syracuse is that it will bolster Syracuse’s resume, solidifying its spot at No. 3 or higher.

The Cavaliers could lose to No. 8 Notre Dame or No. 19 Richmond, which would move Penn State up and not help any of the teams in front of them.

The next team Penn State has to leapfrog is No. 4 North Carolina.

Fortunately for the Nittany Lions, the Tar Heels are also in the ACC. North Carolina faces Virginia in an early season showdown of top-five teams.

This matchup could easily yield a Cavalier victory. If that result were the case, the Nittany Lions would move up the leaderboard.

Penn State would benefit the most if the Tar Heels lost to No. 19 Richmond on Feb. 21 because it would not improve the record of the higher-ranked ACC teams.

Toward the top of the poll, the Nittany Lions will have to look for some sizable upsets.

Penn State will look for No. 8 Notre Dame to beat No. 3 Syracuse on April 3. A loss to the Fighting Irish would drop the Orange and likely won’t put the Irish above Penn State.

The Nittany Lions can control its own fate against No. 2 Maryland. A win against the Terrapins would slide the blue and white up the rankings.

Maryland could also get upset by No. 18 Rutgers, No. 20 John Hopkins or No. 10 Ohio State. A Terrapin loss in any of those games would push Penn State toward the top.

No. 1 Duke appears to be the best team in the nation. However, its schedule will hardly be easy.

The Blue Devils take on No. 19 Richmond early, which could be something of a trap game for the nation’s best. A massive upset from the Spiders would greatly benefit Penn State.

Later down the road, Duke takes on some other top teams in the ACC in Syracuse and North Carolina. A loss to either one of those opponents would not be much help to the Nittany Lions because it would move either winning team up.

In other words, the ACC will be a gauntlet.

Penn State needs a lot of dominos to fall in order for it to receive a top ranking. There are multiple possibilities that involve the Nittany Lions being awarded a No. 1 ranking. However, the blue and white will need help from outside the program to do so.