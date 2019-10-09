Four-star long stick midfielder Pup Buono announced his decision to commit to Penn State on Tuesday, making him the fourth member of the program’s 2021 recruiting class.

Buono is listed at No. 71 in Inside Lacrosse’s 2021 rankings, making him the second-highest ranked member of the Nittany Lions’ class after goalie Jack Fracyon, who comes in at No. 18.

Buono played high school lacrosse at Malvern Preparatory School in Malvern, Pennsylvania. Penn State currently rosters a trio of sophomores from the school — Seamus Glynn, Jack Traynor and Jordan Donaghy — and is expecting 2020 commit Cade Szostek to join the team next season.

The other members of the 2021 class are four-star faceoff specialist Lake Baker and defenseman Finn Scanlon.