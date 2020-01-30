On a team defined by consistency, Nick Cardile is the one player who has been forced to evolve the most.

The senior proved his worth on the field last year when he made a successful transition from long-stick midfielder to defenseman.

Alongside the veteran leader Chris Sabia and his high school teammate Brayden Peck, Cardile became Penn State’s most statistically productive defender, scooping up 40 ground balls and causing a team-high 22 turnovers over the course of 18 games.

And while Peck will once again be starting next to Cardile, Sabia has moved on — graduating and playing professionally as a member of Chrome Lacrosse Club of the Premier Lacrosse League.

The gap left by Sabia isn’t one that can be filled simply by a body in the lineup. Coach Jeff Tambroni knows that.

But he also knows that he has someone perfectly capable of filling those shoes in Cardile.

Cardile was passed down the honorary No. 16 jersey — given to the rising senior who most embodies the spirit of the late Penn State goaltender Connor Darcey — by Sabia. On top of that, he was made a team captain alongside attackmen Grant Ament and Mac O’Keefe as well as long-stick midfielder Tommy Wright.

It’s a lot of responsibility for one man, but becoming the leader that the team needs isn’t worrisome for Cardile.

“I'm just gonna do me,” Cardile told The Daily Collegian.

He still expects to draw from the experience of his old friend, though.

“Chris and I are really close to each other so I think that the way that he led me is kind of what I'm trying to do the younger guys right now,” Cardile said. “Just the leadership skills that I saw in Chris like always competing in any circumstance, taking that one-on-one and actually taking it to heart as to say, ‘I'm going to shut that person down.’”

Tambroni has seen Cardile take on his role as a leader through the fall and now into the spring season. In that time, he hasn’t seen the senior make many changes.

That, according to Tambroni, is a good thing.

“I think he's the same and I think that's where I will give him credit because he's just very authentic in his personality,” Tambroni said. “We have encouraged all of our guys, if they're going to be effective leaders, they're going to have to be authentic in their personality … They need to speak from the heart and be who they are, and I think that’s where Nicky is at his best.”

In a lot of ways, Cardile is similar to Sabia. For one, he is a strong proponent of keeping the mood light in the locker room and in practice.

“I personally like to be a guy who's more relaxed and creates an environment where everyone can be successful and comfortable, because that's the biggest thing,” Cardile said. “You want people to want to come to practice and have a smile on their face, joke around because, yeah, it is serious when we're playing, but at the same time, at the end of the day, it's a sport that we love to play.”

At times, though, he has to flip the switch, because, as he says, it’s Penn State’s defense that is most vocal.

“I'm usually the one yelling at people,” Cardile said. “Not like yelling at them to do something but trying to get them going.”

Tambroni, of course, has seen and experienced these qualities firsthand.

“I think that's why [Sabia and Cardile] got along so well but at times butted heads on the field,” Tambroni said. “I think their personalities are very similar and I think the consistency of that leadership style is probably very relevant in 2020 as it was in 2019.”

That consistency is what Cardile believes will carry him through the upcoming year.

“Obviously you have to step into a leadership role as a captain or to wear No. 16, but at the same time, you were chosen to be No. 16 and you were chosen to be a captain because of your resume, not because of what you're going to do,” Cardile said. “So I think you have to stick to who you are, but at the same time, enhance the levels of communication, leadership.”