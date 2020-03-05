If there’s one unit that consistently faces the most questions year-in and year-out, it’s Penn State’s defense.

It’s not for a lack of talent. Former players like Chris Sabia, Mike Aronow, Peter Triolo and others have produced for the team in the past. Current players such as senior Nick Cardile, junior Brayden Peck and redshirt senior Tommy Wright have done the same throughout their careers.

Through five games this season, though, something has been different.

“This year, we’re really connecting,” Wright said.

Associate head coach Peter Toner, whose specialty is the defensive side of the ball, attributes that shift to his players’ willingness to listen and learn.

“Everyone has a pretty clear cut vision of what we want [the defense] to look like,” Toner said. “Execution’s not always there, but I do think they have a pretty good idea of what we want to look like, how we want to play.”

That sense of “buying in” starts at the top. Cardile and Wright, two of Penn State’s four captains, have taken it upon themselves to create a brotherhood within the defense.

“Nick Cardile’s leadership, Tommy Wright’s leadership should not be overlooked,” head coach Jeff Tambroni said. “Those guys come out every day and set a really good tone, and everyone else follows in between.”

Cardile and Wright have been key contributors on the field as well.

Cardile leads the team with eight caused turnovers. He’s also had his time to shine on the offensive side, showing his transition abilities while converting his two shot attempts into two goals for the Nittany Lions.

Wright trails only faceoff specialist Gerard Arceri for ground balls this season with 12, and he has forced three turnovers this season.

Penn State has also seen some younger talent emerge this season. Toner points to two freshmen -- long-stick midfielder Sam Sweeney and short-stick defensive midfielder Grant Haus -- as well as sophomore defenseman Brett Funk, as the ones who have impressed him with their quick adaptation.

Wright echoed that sentiment, also giving props to junior short-stick defensive midfielder John Nostrant.

“Those younger guys have been really helping us older guys,” Wright said. “It's been making it easier [on us].”

And when shots have been getting past these defenders, Penn State has had faith in the man between the pipes.

“The collaboration between our goalie and defense is better than it's been in years past in

terms of overall connection,” Toner said. “It's been fun to watch.”

Senior goalie Colby Kneese is on pace for a career year.

After a slow start to the year by his standards -- he recorded save percentages of .500 and .474 against Lafayette and Villanova respectively -- Kneese has recorded double-digit saves in his last three starts, increasing in amount each time.

His most recent outing in which he recorded 18 saves to help fend off then-No. 6 Penn tied his career-high.

Kneese currently boasts a .562 save percentage, which is 13 percentage points higher than his previous best set in 2018.

“I think [the] biggest thing for him is, one, confidence just as an individual in the cage, and, two, ... after seeing shots like Mac O’Keefe on the left side, if he’s shooting on you every day in practice, I feel like you're going to get better eventually,” Peck said.

Kneese’s growth has, in turn, made the jobs of Cardile, Peck, sophomore Brett Funk and the rest of the defensive unit more comfortable.

“We're able to give up the 13-yard shot now ... and expect Colby to save that ball,” Peck said. “It's allowing guys to really just play more confident, play more free, and just give us the best opportunity to win games.”

With cohesion higher than it has been in years past, the defense expects to continue this hot start and improve upon the standard Penn State set in 2019.

“Everyone's really bought in this year,” Wright said. “We have the superstars on the offensive end, so everyone has one common goal ... everyone knows we want to get back to the Final Four weekend and get past that semifinals and make the championship because we know how awesome that is and what that feels like.”