Inside Lacrosse has released its top 50 draft prospects list for the upcoming National Lacrosse League Draft and the list features three Nittany Lions so far.

The NLL is a box lacrosse league and its draft will be at 7 p.m. on Sept. 17. Box lacrosse is similar to traditional field lacrosse but differs in the fact that it is played in a confined area rather than an open field.

Former Nittany Lion and the program's all-time leading scorer Grant Ament came in at No. 35 on the list.

Ament was drafted No. 1 overall in the Premier Lacrosse League earlier this summer by the Archers Lacrosse Club and put together an impressive rookie season.

Both Dylan Foulds and Mac O'Keefe finished slightly higher in the rankings being named the 34th and 28th best draft prospects respectively.

Several more Penn Staters could make the list as InsideLacrosse continues to unveil its top-50 prospects.

