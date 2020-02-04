Penn State men's lacrosse vs Lafayette, Gerard Arceri (40) wins faceoff
Penn State face-off specialist Gerard Arceri (40) wins a faceoff during the men’s lacrosse game against Lafayette at Panzer Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. The no. 1 Nittany Lions defeated the Leopards 16-9.

 Jonah Rosen

Attackman Grant Ament and faceoff specialist Gerard Arceri have been recognized by the Big Ten for their individual efforts in Penn State's first game of the season.

After recording four goals and six assist in his 10-point outing, Ament was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

Arceri earned Big Ten Specialist of the Week honors.

Arceri went 19-for-21 at the faceoff X, tipping the possession numbers heavily in the Nittany Lions' favor as they rolled past Lafayette, 16-9.

The senior faceoff man also scooped up 15 ground balls on his way to becoming Penn State's all-time leader in ground balls.

