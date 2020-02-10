Kevin Hill had high expectations for himself and his team heading into the 2019 season.

He was a senior, and he had a feeling that Penn State was primed to do big things in his last run in blue and white.

The Nittany Lions did, of course, go on to be special. They had their best season in program history, making it all the way to championship weekend before falling just shy of competing for a national title.

But Hill didn’t play the part he expected to.

Instead of leading the midfield and following up a season in which he was the second-most productive offensive player on the team, Hill spent the year watching from the sideline.

Inside Holuba Hall during Penn State’s season opener, Hill made a quick cut to evade a defender but immediately felt that something wasn’t right. He hit the turf and reached for his ankle. Trainers would help him to the sideline.

He may not have known it in that exact moment, but after just one game, Hill’s senior season was over.

His career, however, was not.

“He did not want that to be the last moment of his Penn State lacrosse career,” coach Jeff Tambroni said of the injury that derailed Hill’s original blueprint.

But coming back required a bit of planning. While he dealt with the process that comes with recovering from injury, Hill had to make sure that he was making the right decision for his future.

“My parents, the support they gave me was awesome,” Hill said. “They said, ‘It's up to you. Do what you want to do.’”

Hill knew what he wanted to do.

“It was really a no-brainer to come back and play on this team,” Hill said. “We have so much potential, and I love the guys, so that made it a lot easier… I really wanted to play another season with them and kind of give them my all, and I know if I didn't come back I'd regret it for the rest of my life.”

It didn’t take long for him to find out what his coach wanted either.

“Coach Tambroni, he gave me a couple weeks to kind of think about it,” Hill said. “He told me, ‘I want you to come back,’ straight up, and I was like, ‘I want to come back.’”

The decision was made early on, but the process had only just begun.

Hill had a long journey of recovery ahead. He also had to adjust to watching Penn State’s dream season fall into place from the sideline.

“There were definitely some points during the season that it became very challenging because it was his senior class, his classmates going through senior day or going to the playoffs,” Tambroni said. “I think that was really tough for him.”

Hill didn’t hang his head. He didn’t feel bad for himself.

Instead, he embraced the opportunity to help his team in a new way.

Hill got to watch a new star blossom in the midfield for Penn State — then-sophomore Jack Kelly. He played an important role in the breakout of the young star.

“He was helping me the whole year last year with his leadership and just what he can tell us with the experience has been through,” Kelly said.

With his sideline perspective, Hill would tell Kelly and his fellow midfielders what they were missing on the field — holes in the defense, scoring chances they passed up or ways to get open off-ball.

During the week, it was back to rest and rehabilitation. Hill worked with the strength and conditioning staff to not only ensure that he was healing properly, but also that he maintained a positive mindset throughout the process.

Hill graduated in the spring and donned his cap and gown with his classmates as they celebrated being named the No. 1 overall seed in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

In the fall, he stayed close by. He balanced an internship with making daily stops at the trainer’s office at 6 a.m.

When he was feeling discouraged, he often turned to one of Grant Ament, Dylan Foulds, Brandon Stern or Tommy Wright — the other four redshirt seniors on Penn State’s roster.

“The guys were just so supportive,” Hill said. “The guys I live with and just the teammates overall, they supported me every day and they made my job a ton easier.”

It had its ups and downs, but having that experience behind him has made Hill into one of the team’s leaders. Though he is not officially one of the four captains, Tambroni recognizes the value Hill brings to the field and locker room.

“Just because you're a senior doesn't mean you're in a position to lead, but it's a personal choice to just either live your life or to share some of those experiences and mentor,” Tambroni said. “I think that's where I would say he's done a great job, because sometimes it works the opposite [way]. You can disconnect because you're just a little bit older, a little bit more mature.”

“It requires a little bit more commitment or compassion to reach back and communicate, not just necessarily to the seniors and juniors but sophomores and freshmen... I think Kevin's done a good job, a great job actually, in a very short period of time.”

With his road to recovery nearing its end as Penn State prepared for a new season filled with new promise, Hill was just ready to get back on the field. He wanted to have the ball in his stick and contribute in the way he was used to.

It showed in Penn State’s season opener.

The midfielder wasted no time registering his first goal since that fateful day in Holuba Hall.

His fellow fifth-year Ament found him open, and Hill hit twine in a regular-season game for the first time in 364 days.

“Coming back in the lineup is definitely a lot easier playing with guys like Grant, Mac [O’Keefe], Fouldsy and Jack Kelly, TJ Malone,” Hill said. “It's really easy to play with those guys. They're super talented, super unselfish, so it made my job a lot easier.”

And those teammates were certainly glad to see him out there once again.

“It's awesome to have ‘Killer’ back,” Kelly said. “We love him as a locker room guy, as a teammate… He's hungry. He's got that fire that is pretty contagious.”

In Tambroni’s eyes, though, it’s not the statistics Hill produces that matter most.

“Riding that wave of emotions over the last eight or nine months… it says a lot about who he is and the commitment that his family made to Penn State,” Tambroni said. “So to have him back out there in and of itself, whether he scores a goal or leads our offense in any particular way, it's just really nice for him.”

“He's just a well-liked young man on our team, within our coaching staff because of the way he goes about his business. [Hill’s return] was just a very rewarding moment.”