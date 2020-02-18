Penn State doesn’t always know where it will play, even when the team is at home.

The Nittany Lions split time between playing outdoors at Panzer Stadium and indoors at Holuba Hall, depending on a multitude of factors.

Kathryn Benda, the event/game manager for Penn State lacrosse, is closely involved with the decision-making process of where the Nittany Lions play on game days.

“We as an operations group, in conjunction with facilities, grounds, sports medicine, the coaching staff and the administration have a meeting scheduled two days before every home game,” Benda said. “In this meeting, we discuss where the game will be played and any other logistics relevant to game day.”

The venue decision generally comes down to one major factor — weather.

“The factors taken into account are precipitation, ground conditions and real feel temperatures,” Benda said. “There are certain guidelines we must adhere to.”

With the college lacrosse season starting in the mid-to-late stages of winter, programs often have to jostle with the challenges that playing outdoors brings them.

The challenges are even more amplified for Penn State, as the program is faced with the unique decision regarding which venue hosts a particular game.

After deciding that Panzer is safe enough to host a game, the committee must then start taking measures to ensure the outdoor experience is adequate for both fans and players.

“We check multiple forecasts and discuss with everyone what we need to do from a precautionary standpoint,” Benda said.

A few things that are discussed in regards to game day operations are heating and tents, among others.

Even when games are played outdoors, the two hours spectating the game can be brutally cold. To combat this, fans are offered items like free hot chocolate to reward them for their allegiance to the Nittany Lions.

When the operations group decides to bring the game indoors, staff members have to set up tables and carts on the sideline for media members and also members of the athletics staff. Fans observe the action from the opposite side of the field in a roped off section.

Indoor games also affect the fans at home, as Holuba is not optimized for any type of broadcasting, meaning streams of the game are unavailable.

Penn State usually plays its first few games of the season in Holuba because of the frigid, snowy Pennsylvania winters.

Last season, for example, the Nittany Lions played their first two home games in Holuba before finally appearing at Panzer a month into the regular season.

This season, though, Penn State opened the regular season at Panzer with two straight home games played at the venue. This allowed for a change of pace for the No. 1 team in the country.

“To play in Panzer for our first game was definitely interesting. We’re used to playing in Holuba most of the time but we try to practice outdoors any chance that we get,” senior defender Nick Cardile said.

The Nittany Lions won their home-opener against Lafayette 16-9 in front of 1,178 supporters and won their game against Saint Joseph’s 19-4 in front of 1,207 supporters.

With the opportunity to play outdoors also comes the ability for Penn State to draw fans into a state-of-the-art lacrosse stadium that has a permanent seating capacity of 1,300.

The Nittany Lions began play at the renovated Panzer Stadium in 2019 after a $5.6 million donation from former Penn State lacrosse player Ken Panzer and other alumni.

As Penn State enters just its second season at Panzer, the team is already providing plenty of memorable moments for the stadium.

The Nittany Lions haven’t lost at Panzer since its opening, going 5-0 last season at the stadium. The 2019 home season at Panzer was capped off with a 25-10 win over UMBC in the NCAA Tournament.

Even with the premier-quality stadium at its disposal, Penn State sometimes finds itself facing the troubling reality of having to play some of its home games indoors.

If Panzer is deemed to be unable to host games, the Nittany Lions take things indoors and play in Holuba, which is primarily used as the football practice facility.

“I can see where it could be difficult for goalies, with the backdrop. But for us, we don’t try to change anything within our game, we try to do the same stuff over and over,” senior attackman Mac O’Keefe said. “It’s definitely a little bit different, but we had the opportunity to practice there all year — we’re in and out of there all the time.”

The light wall inside of Holuba primarily affects the defense, as the lighter background makes it more difficult to track shots. Even with a yellow ball used to make tracking easier with the white walls, it is a major adjustment.

Senior goalie Colby Kneese, however, tries not to focus on the aspects he can’t control.

“Playing inside, obviously you have a disadvantage,” Kneese said. “But the more that you let that catch up with you, and the more you think about it and focus on it, it will have a greater effect.”

The harder task didn’t translate to failure for Kneese last season. In Penn State’s two games in Holuba, he allowed eight goals and tallied 30 saves.

Prior to his career in Happy Valley, Kneese’s lacrosse experience came from the outdoors. The prospect of playing indoors was, at first, very difficult for him to wrap his head around.

“Coming from Texas, I never had any need to play inside. At the beginning I thought it was very challenging,” Kneese said.

Never truly knowing where they’re going to play their home game until the day before, the Nittany Lions rely on repetition to thoroughly acclimate themselves with the two venues.

“There definitely are some things within [Holuba and Panzer] that are different, but we try to stick to the same gameplan,” O’Keefe said.

But if given the choice, the players want to be out in the elements.

“We always want to represent our stadium as well as we can,” Cardile said. “We’re comfortable with it and the atmosphere is always amazing so we love to embrace it.”

As Penn State rolls through the 2020 season with sky-high expectations, there are assuredly plenty of more moments to come inside the confines of Panzer. Coach Jeff Tambroni has the alumni who contributed their time and money to the project to thank.

“We’re really proud of the legacy and the group of alumni family and friends who have done so much to even allow that stadium to have taken place,” Tambroni said. “We want to get out there as much as possible because I think it says a lot about the legacy and tradition of Penn State lacrosse.”