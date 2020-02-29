Penn State probably felt a sense of deja vu in Philadelphia.

Just like last season, the No. 2 Nittany Lions found themselves engaged in a game of runs against the always dangerous Penn team.

And once again, they prevailed in overtime, this time by a score of 18-17.

A late goal by Mac O'Keefe propelled the Nittany Lions to their fourth victory of the year.

Unreal effort by Jack Kelly. What a shot from O’Keefe. This game has my vote for Game of the Year so far. pic.twitter.com/gwI8i7OVx6 — Shane Connelly (@ShaneTConnelly) February 29, 2020

The Nittany Lions didn’t have a perfect first quarter by any means, but they still managed to end the opening 15 minutes up 5-4. A pair of highlight-reel goals by midfielders Cole Willard and Jack Kelly provided Penn State enough juice to close the quarter with the lead.

First of the year for Cole Willard on a really great effort pic.twitter.com/Bw2CsbXbZR — Shane Connelly (@ShaneTConnelly) February 29, 2020

That’s #SCTop10 material. Incredible awareness from Jack Kelly to find the back of the net pic.twitter.com/01QbDCU7IJ — Shane Connelly (@ShaneTConnelly) February 29, 2020

Penn State would keep moving in the right direction early in the second quarter thanks to sophomore Jack Traynor’s second goal of the day. Redshirt senior Grant Ament tacked on two goals himself in the quarter, but the Quakers kept themselves in it with two goals of their own to make the score 8-6 at the half.

Failing to establish a significant lead proved costly for the Nittany Lions. As Penn State continued to struggle to gain possessions at the faceoff X, Penn began its comeback in the third quarter.

The Quakers outscored the Nittany Lions 5-2 in the third quarter to take an 11-10 lead, setting up an ever-so-important fourth.

Both teams gave it their all, resulting in the fourth quarter being the highest scoring. Penn State outscored Penn 7-6, knotting the game up at 17 apiece to head to overtime, setting up the eventual O'Keefe game winner.

Cold weather struggles

Unlike previous seasons, Penn State has been outdoors in each of its games thus far in 2020. For the first time this year, though, it seemed to affect the Nittany Lions.

The first sign came in the first quarter when junior defenseman Brayden Peck went down with an apparent knee injury after taking a stick to the leg on a ground ball pick up.

He would return to the game shortly after jogging off of the field under his own power only to limp off once again moments later. Senior defenseman TJ Connellan filled in in his absence.

Penn State fans had to hold their breath once again in the first quarter when sharpshooter Mac O’Keefe came up limping after his first goal of the day. The scare passed quickly as O’Keefe stayed in the game after a quick breather.

Faceoff X an issue again

Life after facing Yale’s TD Ierlan wasn’t much easier for the Nittany Lions.

Kyle Gallagher of Penn did his best to keep the Quakers in it with a stellar effort at the faceoff X. Neither senior Gerard Arceri or junior Jake Glatz could figure Gallagher out in the first half, resulting in just four wins on 16 total attempts for Penn State halfway through the contest.

Those issues weren’t remedied by Penn State at halftime.

Gallagher maintained the pace he set early on, and while coach Jeff Tambroni opted to ride with his top option in Arceri, it didn’t get much better for the senior.

Gallagher finished the day 26-for-39 at the faceoff X.

Philly Penn Staters embrace homecoming

It was officially a road game for Penn State, but it was a homecoming for some Nittany Lions.

Traynor, a product of Malvern Prep, put on a show for his home fans who made the trip. He led the Nittany Lions in goals with four.

Determined to avoid being shown up by their old rivals, The Haverford School alumni made an impact as well.

Ament had a solid outing, registering four points on two goals and two assists.

Sophomore TJ Malone had a slow start, but he turned things on when it counted. Malone’s two goals in the fourth quarter kept the Nittany Lions in the game when they needed it most.

Traynor's dominant day did come with a caveat. A late unsportsmanlike penalty by the sophomore cost Penn State two goals to force overtime.

Ultimately, it would be wiped away as a New Yorker stepped up to seal the win in Philadelphia.