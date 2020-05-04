Midfielder Tommy Wright is the newest member of the MLL’s New York Lizards.

After spending five years with Penn State, Wright was selected in the third round, 13th overall, in the 2020 MLL Draft ahead of its 20th season as a league.

He joins former teammates Nick Aponte and Nick Spillane as well as former Nittany Lion Austin Kaut on Long Island.

Wright played in 46 games for Penn State and recorded 92 ground balls in his career, including 44 in the 2019 season.

