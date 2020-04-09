Penn State men's lacrosse vs Lafayette, Gerard Arceri (40) wins faceoff
Buy Now

Penn State face-off specialist Gerard Arceri (40) wins a faceoff during the men’s lacrosse game against Lafayette at Panzer Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. The no. 1 Nittany Lions defeated the Leopards 16-9.

 Jonah Rosen

Penn State got its second returning senior of the day when faceoff specialist Gerard Arceri announced his return to the program on Thursday.

"Having the opportunity to play alongside my brothers and dedicated coaches is an opportunity and privilege I am grateful to have," Arceri said in a statement.

In six games this season, Arceri won 72 faceoffs. He also broke the program record for ground balls with 490 in his career.

Arceri joins goalie Colby Kneese, who made his announcement earlier Thursday, defenseman Nick Cardile and attackman Mac O'Keefe as the seniors who have voiced their intent to return in 2021.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags