Penn State got its second returning senior of the day when faceoff specialist Gerard Arceri announced his return to the program on Thursday.

"Having the opportunity to play alongside my brothers and dedicated coaches is an opportunity and privilege I am grateful to have," Arceri said in a statement.

In six games this season, Arceri won 72 faceoffs. He also broke the program record for ground balls with 490 in his career.

Arceri joins goalie Colby Kneese, who made his announcement earlier Thursday, defenseman Nick Cardile and attackman Mac O'Keefe as the seniors who have voiced their intent to return in 2021.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

Goalie Colby Kneese to return to Penn State men's lacrosse Penn State goalie Colby Kneese announced in a Twitter post on Thursday that he will utilize …