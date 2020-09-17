Another former Penn State men's lacrosse player is headed to the pros.

Mac O'Keefe was selected 15th overall by the San Diego Seals in the National Lacrosse League Draft Thursday.

In four seasons, 2017-20, O'Keefe managed to compile 189 goals and 41 assists.

The forward from Syosset, New York is the 7th all-time goal scorer in NCAA lacrosse history and ranks third all-time in program history.

O'Keefe was named to the All-America second team in 2019 and 2020 and the All-Big Ten first team in 2018 and 2019.

O'Keefe will continue to play at Penn State for the 2021 season.

