Two former Penn State players were rivals when they last competed on Long Island, but now they'll return as teammates at the professional level, with two more former Nittany Lions also on their team.

With the recent draft pick of Tommy Wright, the New York Lizards now have four former Nittany Lions on roster in Wright, Nick Aponte, Austin Kaut and Nick Spillane.

Penn State is tied for the most represented university on the pro club’s roster alongside fellow Pennsylvania program Bucknell.

Spillane and Wright came to Penn State in the same recruiting class in 2015 and spent four seasons together while combining for 98 games played from 2016 to 2019.

Growing up four hours away from the Penn State campus, Spillane elected to commit to the out-of-state program because of the team’s culture.

“I always wanted to be a part of something like that growing up and it would be an unbelievable experience and that turned out to be true,” Spillane said. “Ultimately Coach Tambroni and the way he was building his program and the team culture that he was building — I really felt that was the best fit for me.”

Alongside Wright, Spillane was one of 11 out-of-state commits in the Nittany Lions’ recruiting class of 2015.

Both growing up on Long Island, Spillane and Wright are now reunited with their hometown professional team.

“It's pretty funny. We grew up, you know, 10 minutes away from each other and we went to rival high schools,” Spillane said. “He's one of my best friends regardless of where we grew up and how much time we spend together.”

Wright, who was drafted in the third round of the 2020 MLL Draft, will now be able to compete for the professional lacrosse team he used to watch from the stands.

“It's my backyard. When I was a kid I used to go to some of the games with my friends,” Wright said. “I mean, it's awesome that I live a five-minute drive away from the fields.”

Wright finished his Nittany Lion career with 92 ground balls and 22 caused turnovers, picking up a career-high seven ground balls in the 2019 Final Four against Yale.

Kaut, the most experienced former Nittany Lion on the Lizards’ roster, has spent six seasons in the MLL after an illustrious career at Penn State in which he was named a Tewaaraton Award nominee twice.

Having appeared in 64 career MLL games, the veteran goalie had some words of advice for Wright as he makes the transition to the professional ranks.

“It could take a little time to get used to the pace of play, and the style of play is a little bit different but my guidance would be to get out there, play your hardest and just do the thing,” Kaut said. “Believe in your talent and why you're here.”

Tambroni has coached all four players since arriving at Penn State prior to the 2011 season and credits some of the Nittany Lions’ upward trajectory to their contributions to the program.

“We're proud of each and every one of these guys,” Tambroni said. “They've done some really great things for Penn State while they were here and obviously they continue to do those same things in not just lacrosse, but out in their professional endeavors as well.”

The Penn State and New York connection doesn’t end with the players. The head coaches also have a relationship — one that goes back over thirty years.

New York coach BJ O’Hara was the head coach for Hobart College when Tambroni was an All-American attackman for the program in the early 1990s.

But their relationship began even earlier than that when Tambroni was just a teenager as they grew up in the same hometown.

Becoming an assistant under O’Hara at Hobart when his playing career was over, Tambroni now sends players of his own to play under his former coach.

“It’s the circle of life and the sport of lacrosse certainly gives me some sense of perspective as to how long I've been around the game, both as a player and now as a coach,” Tambroni said. “To be able to contribute to the career of these guys and then to pass them along and watch Coach O’Hara is a tremendous influence on my life.”

Having played under both O’Hara and Tambroni, Aponte sees a slight difference in their coaching styles at this stage in their careers.

“I would say probably Coach O'Hara just being at the timeline of his career, he's a little bit more laid back than Coach Tambroni,” Aponte said. “But both of them were great players and are still great coaches.”

Although the team can’t yet begin practicing due to the coronavirus pandemic and there’s not yet an official season start date, O’Hara believes the former Nittany Lions will bring a sense of continuity to the squad and may even spark a friendly rivalry with players from different alma maters.

“It doesn't bode well for the Michigan guys on our team,” O’Hara said. “[The former Penn State players are] all great young men who love the game, and they bring a winning attitude and work ethic to our organization, so it's good to have guys that share a lot of the same values.”

