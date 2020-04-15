Editors’ Note: Each day of the month of April, the Daily Collegian Sports Staff will reveal one entry from the list of the 30 best Penn State sporting events in the last decade.

Penn State’s first Big Ten Tournament title was fittingly delivered by the program’s most prolific scorer.

Attackman Mac O’Keefe’s lightning-fast shot just 25 seconds into overtime put a quick end to No. 15 Johns Hopkins’ chances and set off the bench-clearing celebration in Piscataway.

The Blue Jays, having lost a lopsided affair at Penn State two weeks prior, found their groove after another slow start.

After falling down 4-1 early, they battled back to outscore the Nittany Lions’ high-powered offense 6-4 in the first quarter. They followed it up by topping Penn State again in the second, leading to an 11-8 halftime lead for Johns Hopkins.

The Nittany Lions came roaring back in the third quarter, putting up six goals to the Blue Jays’ two to regain control of the momentum and the lead. They would not fall behind again.

Johns Hopkins would still have a chance. The Blue Jays tied the game with 23 seconds left to play in regulation, but all that did was set up one of the most iconic moments in Penn State men’s lacrosse history.

Freshman TJ Malone had possession of the ball behind the Johns Hopkins net after Penn State backed up a Jake Glatz shot that went wide after his crucial faceoff win. Malone dodged and found O’Keefe who ripped it past the Blue Jays’ goaltender to clinch the historic win.

The goal gave O’Keefe his team-leading sixth goal of the day and eighth point. He was named the Big Ten Tournament MVP for his efforts.

The win put Penn State back in the NCAA Tournament after missing the cut in 2018. The Nittany Lions were the No. 1 overall seed and would go on to win two games and reach the Final Four for the first time in program history before falling to Yale.

