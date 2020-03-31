Men's Lacrosse vs. Rutgers, Grant Ament (1)
Buy Now

Grant Ament (1) drives to the goal against his defender at Panzer Stadium on Saturday April 27th, 2019. The Nittany Lions are ahead at the half 8-6 against the Scarlet Knights.

 Jackson Mills

Three Penn State lacrosse players earned recognition on the final Tewaaraton watch lists of the 2020 season.

Men's lacrosse saw two players — redshirt senior Grant Ament and senior Mac O'Keefe — make the list. The duo led Penn State in points this season with 44 and 36, respectively.

Redshirt senior Madison Carter represented Penn State women's lacrosse on the list.

No Tewaaraton Award will be given out in 2020 due to the stoppage of the season stemming from the spread of the coronavirus.

 

RELATED

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags