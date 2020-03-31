Three Penn State lacrosse players earned recognition on the final Tewaaraton watch lists of the 2020 season.

Men's lacrosse saw two players — redshirt senior Grant Ament and senior Mac O'Keefe — make the list. The duo led Penn State in points this season with 44 and 36, respectively.

Redshirt senior Madison Carter represented Penn State women's lacrosse on the list.

No Tewaaraton Award will be given out in 2020 due to the stoppage of the season stemming from the spread of the coronavirus.

RELATED

Report: NCAA approves waiver for extra year of eligibility for all spring sport athletes The NCAA will be granting the opportunity for all spring sport athletes to gain an extra yea…

Grant Ament discusses decision to leave Penn State men’s lacrosse After giving his all to Penn State for the past five years of his life, Grant Ament feels th…