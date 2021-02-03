Before the 2021 season, Penn State has earned itself another preseason top-10 ranking.

The USILA Coaches Poll has the Nittany Lions notched at No. 6 in its first ranking of the 2021 college lacrosse season.

👀👀👀The 2021 USILA / Warrior and New Balance Men’s Coaches Preseason Polls are out! Let's go! pic.twitter.com/KLE3U5TPmz — USILA (@USILA_Lax) February 3, 2021

Penn State is the second-highest Big Ten team in the rankings. Maryland is ahead of the Nittany Lions at No. 2.

Ohio State (No. 10), Rutgers (No. 18) and Johns Hopkins (No. 20) also appeared in the top 20.

This is the Nittany Lions' third top-10 preseason ranking this season. Inside Lacrosse had Penn State at No. 7, and it was No. 4 in the US Men's Lacrosse Magazine ranking.

Coach Jeff Tambroni's crew has yet to appear this season, and the 2021 schedule has still not been released.

