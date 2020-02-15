Mac O’Keefe’s six goal day led Penn State (3-0) past St. Joseph’s (1-1) to remain perfect.

The Nittany Lions crushed the Hawks 19-4 in a strong defensive game from the team.

St. Joe’s got on the board first, but Penn State closed the half on a 9-0 run in dominant fashion.

O’Keefe scored five goals in the first half, with Grant Ament picking up the assist on four of them. Ament also added a goal of his own.

Colby Kneese allowed just one goal on nine shots in the first half and was locked in between the pipes.

TJ Malone and Jack Traynor each scored before halftime as well to add to the huge lead.

Dylan Foulds opened up the scoring in the second half to pick up his fifth goal of the year.

The Hawks added a goal to make the score 10-2, but Kevin Hill and Seamus Glynn each potted two goals en route to the 17-4 victory. The team finished the game on a 9-2 run.

Making it look Kneese-y

Kneese had his best game of the season so far, holding the St. Joe’s to just two goals.

The senior finished with a .857 save percentage after a combined .487 the previous two games.

He was relieved by redshirt freshman Aleric Fyock midway through the fourth quarter and had 10 saves on 12 shots.

Death, Taxes, Mac O’Keefe

O’Keefe already has two games with at least six goals this season, something he did just five times in 18 games played last year.

He had a relatively quiet second half despite a score, but he exploded in the first half scoring a hat trick in the first half of the first quarter.

O’Keefe sits at 180 career goals. He already has the program record for most all-time, and he will look to try to hit the 200 mark during the season.

Glatz has a day

Jake Glatz won seven of his 11 attempts in the faceoff circle and picked up a late goal in the final three minutes of the game.

The junior picked up his third career goal after he won the faceoff and booked it to the net. He scored on a bounce shot past the shoulder of the goalie.

It was a rough day at the faceoff circle for Gerard Arceri. He won just seven of his 16 attempts and received three faceoff violations.