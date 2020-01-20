Penn State may be returning nearly all of its biggest scoring contributors, but it has big shoes to fill on the defensive side of the field.

Four-year starter Chris Sabia has made the jump to the professional level, playing in the Premier Lacrosse League’s inaugural season as a member of Chrome Lacrosse Club.

Sabia was not only the Nittany Lions’ most productive defenseman, but also the heart of the defensive unit.

Penn State will look toward its remaining starters from last season to fill the void left by the former captain.

Nick Cardile, Senior

If there is one person that will play Sabia’s former role of leader on defense, it’s Nick Cardile.

That much was made clear when he was chosen by Sabia to wear the honorary No. 16 jersey — a tradition that is passed down to rising seniors to continue the memory of late Penn State goaltender Connor Darcey.

On the field, Cardile was a very productive defenseman in 2019 after moving in close from long-stick midfielder.

He led the team in caused turnovers with 22 while also corralling 40 ground balls in the process. He also added three points off of one goal and two assists.

Cardile was recognized for his play in the Big Ten Tournament, making the All-Tournament team as the Nittany Lions claimed their first conference title in program history. He also made USILA’s list of All-Americans as an honorable mention.

In 2020, he’ll be expected to replicate his production while also being Penn State’s vocal leader.

Brayden Peck, Junior

Brayden Peck has been a staple of Penn State’s defensive lineup in each of the last two years, and that is unlikely to change in 2020.

Peck started all 14 games as a freshman in 2018 alongside veterans Sabia and Mike Aronow. He picked up 10 ground balls and caused five turnovers, while also tallying one assist.

Peck improved in his second year as a starter, this time with Sabia and Cardile as his partners in crime.

Once again starting each game Penn State played, Peck caused seven turnovers and scooped up 16 ground balls.

His established chemistry with Cardile will help avoid some of the early growing pains within the unit in 2020.

TJ Connellan, Senior

Last season, Penn State moved Cardile from his spot at long-stick midfielder to close defense.

This year, it will likely implement the same strategy, this time moving the experienced TJ Connellan into the defensive lineup.

Connellan saw time in 17 games for the Nittany Lions in 2019. In that time, he recorded a new career high in caused turnovers with 8.

If he is in fact the third starting defenseman in 2020, it will be a bit of a step up in workload, but one that he is fit to take on.

Other key contributors

Penn State’s crop of short-stick defensive midfielders will look similar this year. Bobby Burns, Brian Townsend and Nick McEvoy will all be back to fill those roles, while Robby Black has graduated after the most productive season of his collegiate career.

Long-stick midfielder Tommy Wright was an undervalued returner in 2019 after missing the previous year due to injury.

He made an immediate impact in his return, picking up 44 ground balls, which led all non-faceoff specialists. He also caused 10 turnovers, the fourth-most on the team.

Another name to look out for at the position is Malcolm Glendinning.

Glendinning transferred from Boston University prior to the 2019 season. He saw time in seven games as he adjusted to his new home, but didn’t make much of a statistical impact, recording two ground balls in his limited opportunities.

Regardless, he is a name to look out for in Penn State’s midfield in the new year.