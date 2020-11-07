Graduate students Mac O'Keefe and Nick Cardile have been named the 2021 captains for the men's lacrosse team.

Both O'Keefe and Cardile are returning for a fifth year with the Nittany Lions after the 2020 season was cut short by the coronavirus and athletes were granted an extra season of eligibility.

O'Keefe is a three-time All-American and ranks seventh in NCAA history in goals scored with 192 goals, which is also a Penn State record.

Cardile was a captain last season before the season abruptly ended and was named a second-team All-American for the season.

Cardile will be responsible for leading the defensive unit of a squad with high aspirations going into the 2021 season.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Report: Penn State to begin home-and-home series with VCU starting this season Slowly but surely, fans of Penn State basketball are starting to find out a little more abou…