Penn State men's lacrosse vs Lafayette, Mac O'Keefe (3) scores
Penn State attackman Mac O’Keefe (3) shoots and scores during the men’s lacrosse game against Lafayette at Panzer Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. The No. 2 Nittany Lions defeated the Leopards 16-9.

 Jonah Rosen

Graduate students Mac O'Keefe and Nick Cardile have been named the 2021 captains for the men's lacrosse team.

Both O'Keefe and Cardile are returning for a fifth year with the Nittany Lions after the 2020 season was cut short by the coronavirus and athletes were granted an extra season of eligibility.

O'Keefe is a three-time All-American and ranks seventh in NCAA history in goals scored with 192 goals, which is also a Penn State record.

Cardile was a captain last season before the season abruptly ended and was named a second-team All-American for the season.

Cardile will be responsible for leading the defensive unit of a squad with high aspirations going into the 2021 season.

