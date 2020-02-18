After Penn State handled its business against Saint Joseph’s last Saturday, the team’s perspective immediately shifted.

The Nittany Lions have their sights set on the daunting task ahead: No. 3 Yale.

“We're excited for the opportunity,” captain Nick Cardile said. “Because of last year, it's gonna be a little vengeance.”

Vengeance is exactly what Penn State needs to earn in Panzer Stadium on Saturday. Otherwise, the Nittany Lions will have their work cut out for them to repair their reputation in time for the NCAA Tournament.

Usually, the term “must-win” is reserved for teams that depend on one victory to clinch a playoff spot or move on to the title game.

Let me be perfectly clear: Penn State is an NCAA Tournament team.

It is a team capable of running the table in the Big Ten and claiming a Big Ten Tournament title for the second year in a row. It is a team deserving of its No. 1 ranking in the USILA Coaches Poll — yes, above defending national champion Virginia.

But this season, the Nittany Lions can prove that they are different, better than the group that flamed out in the Final Four despite having the highest expectations of any team gunning for the ultimate prize.

It starts on Saturday.

No game on the entire regular season schedule is as important as this one.

Penn State needs to show something against the team that was responsible for the two blemishes on its remarkable 2019 season — the team that sent the Nittany Lions into the Lincoln Financial Field locker room choking back tears instead of celebrating and preparing for a title game.

Penn State needs to show that it can win possessions. If the Nittany Lions allow 2019 Tewaaraton finalist TD Ierlan to have his way with them at the faceoff X, it’ll be a long day.

Even if Ierlan has his usual dominant day, Penn State needs to show that it won’t quit.

That means the defense will be called upon to step up, force turnovers and limit clean looks to the best of its ability. Colby Kneese will be asked to stand tall between the pipes just as he did last Saturday.

The offense won’t be able to afford any slow starts or extended droughts.

Failing to convert on the opportunities they were given is one of the main reasons why the Nittany Lions found themselves playing from behind in both games against Yale last year. The comeback almost worked in the two teams’ regular-season meeting — which the Bulldogs won 14-13 despite some late Grant Ament hero ball — but it didn’t come quite as close to being a reality in the Final Four matchup.

Every time one of Penn State’s offensive stars gets the ball in his stick, he’ll have to make a play. That much is obvious.

Now, what happens if the Nittany Lions fall to Yale for the third time in two seasons? What if the Bulldogs prove that they are simply built to be Penn State’s kryptonite?

Well, the Nittany Lions would probably be fine long-term. They’ve proven capable of beating the likes of Penn, Cornell and the entire Big Ten slate before. Just like last year, a one-loss Penn State team would be a likely favorite heading into title talks.

But does Penn State want to go into the NCAA Tournament hoping that someone on the other side of the bracket takes Yale out so that history doesn’t repeat itself a fourth time? Do the Nittany Lions want to be remembered as the team that was so great but just couldn’t beat the Bulldogs? Is that the legacy that Ament, Cardile, Gerard Arceri, Mac O’Keefe and others want to leave?

I don’t think so.