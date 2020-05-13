Eager Penn State fans need not wait for a grand reveal-Grant Ament will wear No. 16 at the professional level.

After being drafted No. 1 overall by Archers Lacrosse Club of the Premier Lacrosse League, the Big Ten and program leader in assists and points will sport a jersey number with an added meaning.

We didn't want to make you wait any longer 🏹Grab your @GrantAmentName and Number Tee now! https://t.co/wcoL3VlcVM pic.twitter.com/SRApY98T1R — Archers Lacrosse Club (@PLLArchers) May 14, 2020

Former Penn State goalie Connor Darcey, who donned No. 16 at University Park, died in a car crash in Massachusetts in 2015.

Since then, the jersey has been passed down to rising seniors by the previous bearer in honor of Darcey.

Penn State players James Burke, Matt Sexton, Ryan Keenan, Chris Sabia and Nick Cardile have all worn the number at the college level. Though not as a member of the Nittany Lions, Ament joins this group in uniform choice.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE