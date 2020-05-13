Penn State men's lacrosse NCAA semifinal vs Yale, Grant Ament (1)
Buy Now

Grant Ament (1) walks off the field after their season-ending loss to Yale in the NCAA men’s lacrosse semifinal game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday, May 25, 2019. The no. 5 Bulldogs defeated the no. 1 seed Nittany Lions 21-17.

 Jonah Rosen

Eager Penn State fans need not wait for a grand reveal-Grant Ament will wear No. 16 at the professional level.

After being drafted No. 1 overall by Archers Lacrosse Club of the Premier Lacrosse League, the Big Ten and program leader in assists and points will sport a jersey number with an added meaning.

Former Penn State goalie Connor Darcey, who donned No. 16 at University Park, died in a car crash in Massachusetts in 2015.

Since then, the jersey has been passed down to rising seniors by the previous bearer in honor of Darcey.

Penn State players James Burke, Matt Sexton, Ryan Keenan, Chris Sabia and Nick Cardile have all worn the number at the college level. Though not as a member of the Nittany Lions, Ament joins this group in uniform choice.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags