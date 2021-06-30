With another week of the Premier Lacrosse League in the books, former Penn Staters are starting to find their footing.

Some Nittany Lions are getting into the swing of things, and others are finally hearing their jersey numbers called.

One blue and white player is making a significant impact for his new team, some are taking the field for the first time, and others are still waiting for their shot.

Here’s a look at former Nittany Lions around the PLL in Week 3.

Nick Cardile gets the call

A two-time Penn State captain finally received the call for his first professional chance.

On June 23, Chrome LC announced it picked up Nittany Lion defenseman Nick Cardile off of waivers.

Cardile will be joining a host of defenders who are on Chrome’s roster — meaning he will have to beat out a number of veterans to find a starting role.

However, Chrome could be in need of a boost after a 1-2 start to the season.

Cardile is no stranger to being on a team with a slow start, as Penn State started the 2021 season 1-4 and bounced back to secure the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

Not only was Cardile a two-time captain, but he was the latest person to wear the No. 16 jersey in memory of the late Connor Darcey, which is given to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of Darcey.

Even though it may be a while until Cardile sees the field, he’s done waiting for his shot on the professional stage.

Mac O’Keefe continues to shine

Penn State’s rookie phenom could not have asked for a better storyline than the one in Week 3.

Mac O’Keefe came up clutch and managed to secure the first win of the season for Chaos LC over Redwoods LC.

With a little over two minutes left in the game, O’Keefe made a two-pointer from range to put Chaos up by two.

O’Keefe is no stranger to sniping game-winners.

In 2019, Penn State faced off against Johns Hopkins in the Big Ten Championship game, where O’Keefe again sniped the back of the net, locking up the first Big Ten Title for the blue and white.

Not only did O’Keefe have the game winning score against Redwoods, but he also had one of his best performances of the young season.

O’Keefe finished the game with three points on one two-point goal and a one-point goal. He is currently tied for the PLL lead in two-point goals.

Just three weeks in, O’Keefe has solidified himself as an impactful player on Chaos’ roster.

Grant Ament’s helping hand

One Penn State player is continuing his old college role at the professional level.

As Nittany Lion attackman Grant Ament was the wingman to his partner O’Keefe, he’s now doing the same for his Archers LC teammates.

Ament leads all of the PLL in assists with 10, three more than the second-place Myles Jones — who has appeared in one more contest than the former member of the blue and white.

The former Penn State player’s impact in the assist department has made his team one of the most dominant in the league.

Archers are the only team to have not lost a game, starting the season at 3-0 and boasting a 25 score differential through three weeks, which is 22 more than any other team in the league.

Ament's assist numbers have made a solid one-two punch with teammate Will Manny, who has the most goals on the team.

Just one core-four player remains

Now that Cardile has found himself on a professional roster, there’s just one core-four player left from the 2021 class.

Penn State’s longtime goalie Colby Kneese still has not found a team to call home.

Kneese’s 2021 season was not his greatest showing, as he had to battle with teammate Aleric Fyock for the starting role.

However, Kneese has played on the highest stages at the collegiate level.

Kneese was the goaltender when Penn State beat Johns Hopkins in the Big Ten Championship game, and he also was the defensive rock in 2019 when the Nittany Lions competed in the NCAA Tournament.

Kneese has plenty of experience at a high level because he was the blue and white starter for five seasons — so a call from one of the eight PLL teams may not be too much further in his future.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE