Dealing with what coach Jeff Tambroni calls a “revolving door” of injuries, Penn State has been without a number of key players through the early stages of the season.

The midfield group took a hit when starter Jack Traynor got injured, keeping him out of the game against Maryland.

Unfortunately for the midfielders, the injuries wouldn't end there with another starter, Cole Willard, going down with a knee injury during the game against the Terrapins.

Three-year defensive starter Brayden Peck has yet to suit up for the blue and white this season.

However, it seems Tambroni has found Peck’s replacement in Sutton Boland, who has played well as a starter in both games this season.

While he has refrained from using names, Tambroni has stated that with the team’s injury difficulties, more young guys will be called into play relatively soon, most likely at the midfield position.

“We feel pretty comfortable [with the attack],” Tambroni said prior to the game against Maryland. “Some of the young guys are going to be rotated up to the midfield just because we have some opportunities that have opened up, unfortunately, due to injuries.”

With the attack group struggling and more midfielders moving in and out of the rotation with injuries, below are some underclassmen who could have their names called into larger roles as soon as Saturday’s matchup against Ohio State.

Jackson Reynolds, attackman

Jackson Reynolds got called into action for the first time this season against Maryland and played some significant minutes.

With one goal on six shot attempts, Reynolds didn’t shoot the ball too consistently — but who has so far this season?

Reynolds has shown an aggressive spirit on the field, and with more playing time, he should only improve.

Listed as an attackman on Penn State’s depth chart, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound Reynolds has four years of experience as a midfielder in high school, meaning he should be able to slip right in with Dan Reaume and Jack Kelly as the third starting midfielder if Willard is unable to play Saturday.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

Mac Costin, midfielder

A transfer from Utah after just one season with the Utes, Mac Costin has played sparingly in both games so far with the Nittany Lions.

Starting all six contests of the shortened 2020 season for Utah, Costin tallied 12 total points on 11 goals and one assist.

Already having experience as a starting midfielder, Costin should see his minutes increase exponentially.

With four years of eligibility left, Tambroni likely feels no rush to play Costin too much this early in the season, giving him a chance to mesh with the offense.

It should also be noted that Costin is an alumnus of the Haverford School in Haverford, Pennsylvania — the same high school Penn State alumni Grant Ament and Chris Sabia and current attackman TJ Malone attended prior to embarking on their Nittany Lion careers.

Could Costin be the next great Haverford alum for Penn State men’s lacrosse?

Other names to watch for

Primarily a defenseman, sophomore Gerald Filardi Jr. has seen the first minutes of his college career this season.

With Peck already injured, if one more defenseman goes down, Filardi Jr. could see a huge boost in playing time — potentially his first as a starter.

Redshirt freshman attackman Canyon Birch has only played in one game in his college career, but as the former No. 15 ranked recruit by Inside Lacrosse, Birch’s time to shine could come at any point.

Tambroni has repeatedly said he would like to keep the attack group the same with a starting corps of Mac O’Keefe, TJ Malone and Dylan Foulds. But with all three struggling to put the ball in the net, Birch could see the field very soon.

Who knows, maybe Birch — like some of his other teammates at the attack — will also get time as a midfielder.