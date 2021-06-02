With a number of key players departing from the program after the 2021 season, Penn State will have some big shoes to fill.

Going into the next season, the Nittany Lions will lose six players, four of which were starters.

The blue and white will lose many of the players who were influential in its 2019 Big Ten Championship win over Johns Hopkins.

After a wave of players exit Happy Valley, coach Jeff Tambroni will need another fleet of youngsters ready to step up.

Here are some names that could be ready to pick up where their predecessors left off.

TJ Malone, attackman

The 2021 class had some of the biggest playmakers that have worn the Penn State uniform.

Graduate attackman Mac O’Keefe is one of those players and will leave a gash in the starting lineup.

Rising senior TJ Malone will be the attackman to take over as the biggest threat on the Nittany Lion offense.

In the 2021 season, Malone was just four goals behind the team leader O’Keefe, scoring a hefty 25 goals.

Malone’s offensive production slotted him at eighth in the conference with 2.27 goals per game.

Overall, he was the biggest offensive weapon for the blue and white as he led the team with 43 points in 11 games.

The junior was named to the USILA Team of the Week for his performance in a 15-13 win over Ohio State. He had seven points off of five goals and two assists.

Over his three seasons with Penn State, Malone has been one of most consistent attackmen on the roster.

Malone has the skills to become the No. 1 threat offensively after the departure of O’Keefe.

Aleric Fyock, goalie

For the past couple of seasons, Penn State has consistently had a familiar face in goal in Colby Kneese.

However, the veteran’s time in Happy Valley is over with the turn of the season.

It won’t be hard finding a replacement for Kneese, though, because sophomore Aleric Fyock has already seen some action.

Throughout the 2021 season, the Nittany Lions flipped between Fyock and Kneese.

In the 11 games, Kneese played in nine games and started eight, but Fyock started one game and played in three.

Both had their ups and downs, but Kneese finished the season in net for the blue and white.

In the short time Fyock saw the field, he showed he’s capable of being a solid replacement for Kneese.

The biggest moment of his young career was his defensive stand against Ohio State, helping Penn State to the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

In the waning of the Ohio State game, Penn State was up by one with just 30 seconds left on the clock.

The Buckeyes broke free of the defense, leaving a one-on-one with Fyock and the attackman. The rising junior took on the shot and deflected it, giving the Nittany Lions the victory.

The clutch aspect of Fyock’s play and his experience likely makes him best fit as the Nittany Lions’ future goalie.

Sutton Boland, defenseman

The Penn State defense will not be the same without the man in the No. 16 jersey, Nick Cardile.

But the future looks bright for the Nittany Lions.

Rising junior defenseman Sutton Boland is one youngster who could make a big impact for the blue and white this upcoming season.

In his freshman season, Boland did not see much action, only playing in four games.

His involvement ramped up as a sophomore, playing in nine games and starting three.

In the 2021 campaign, Boland led Penn State with 28 ground balls, racking up four more than the veteran Cardile.

The Victor, New York, native was also a turnover machine, forcing six in the just nine games.

Boland is one of the young pieces the Nittany Lions will need to strengthen their defense. Especially after the 2021 season, in which the blue and white allowed a total of 148 goals, good for fourth-most in the Big Ten.

Cardile’s departure will hurt the Penn State defense, but Boland should be able to make up for lost ground.

