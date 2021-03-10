It took long enough, but Penn State has thrust itself into the win column.

The Nittany Lions got their first victory of the 2021 campaign last Saturday, defeating No. 12 Ohio State 15-13.

However, the blue and white has had a sloppy start to the season.

Penn State has played three games, with two of them being imperfect outcomes, and, despite the win over the Buckeyes, the Nittany Lions still have things to work on heading into the middle of the season.

Stumbling stride

Penn State has a glaring weakness that needs to be fixed if it wants to be a competitor in the Big Ten this season.

The offense always seems to start out hot, but toward the end of games, the wheels start to fall off.

Against Rutgers, the blue and white fell apart in the fourth quarter, and the Scarlet Knights outscored the Nittany Lions 4-2 in the final frame.

The game that really showed Penn State's glaring weakness was against Maryland.

The Nittany Lions stayed with the Terrapins throughout the game, and Penn State faced just a one-goal deficit entering the half.

As it moved into the third quarter, Maryland opened the floodgates on the blue and white. Out of the break, the Terps scored four unanswered goals.

From that point, it was all downhill.

Maryland outscored Penn State 8-3 in the second half, compared to a first half where the Terrapins only outscored the Nittany Lions 5-4.

Even in the victory over Ohio State, Penn State struggled down the stretch. The Nittany Lions had the lead for most of the contest against the Buckeyes.

In the fourth quarter, the game got a little dicey as junior Jack Myers put Ohio State within one goal with only four minutes left in regulation.

The blue and white did manage to close the game out with a strike from graduate attackman Mac O’Keefe. Penn State and the Buckeyes tied in the fourth quarter with four goals apiece.

The Nittany Lions will have to do a better job at closing out games against better teams down the stretch.

Defensive decline

The win over the Buckeyes showcased the full potential of Penn State’s offense.

The Nittany Lions’ attacking unit did not perform well in the first two games but showed up against the scarlet and gray.

When the offense performs poorly, it has to lean on the defense to create stops. Most of the time when Penn State falls apart in the second half, it is due to its defense.

The main problem with the defense is that it struggles on the inside. Maryland easily exposed this weakness, firing off shots from close to the crease.

Against the Terps, the Nittany Lions let up a lot of free opportunities for their opposition’s top scorers, Daniel Maltz and Jared Bernhardt. The duo combined for seven of the 13 Maryland goals.

The same lackluster defense occurred in the battle with Rutgers, as the Scarlet Knights shared the same inside success against Penn State that Maryland had.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

The blue and white’s defense is one of the more inexperienced groups on the team and was expected to have some growing pains.

Sophomore Sutton Boland is one of the youngest starters on Penn State and was thrown into a prominent role from the jump.

This is Boland’s first season in Big Ten competition and his first season as a starter. Last year, he played in four of the seven games and did not start in any of them.

Graduate defenseman Nick Cardile will be a major part of Boland’s success. As one of the captains of the team, Cardile must get the younger players comfortable as the Nittany Lions head into the middle of the season.

Penalty problems

Across all departments, Penn State has had penalty problems, both in terms of committing and scoring off of them.

The easiest fix for the Nittany Lions is to spend less time in the sin bin, albeit easier said than done.

The blue and white tends to commit more penalties in the games that matter most. For instance, Penn State had its most penalties of the season against Maryland with three.

Most of the penalties against the Terrapins were unnecessary.

Against Maryland, senior midfielder Jack Kelly caused two penalties under 30 seconds apart from one another.

One was for pushing, while the other was for unnecessary roughness.

In the Nittany Lions’ most recent contest, they committed three penalties as well. The infractions against Ohio State were not too problematic, because they were only pushing and holding calls.

Still, these penalties are mental lapses that Penn State can clean up before its next game against Johns Hopkins.

In terms of man-up efficiency, the Nittany Lions are statistically the worst team in the Big Ten.

The blue and white rank last in the conference in man-up scoring percentage with .200. Penn State’s opponent next week in the Blue Jays leads the Big Ten in man-up scoring percentage with .556.