Penn State entered Saturday’s game looking for its second win of the season and to build momentum for next week's game against Yale.

The Nittany Lions did just that as they took the victory with a score of 17-12 over Stony Brook. However, it was not the best start for Penn State.

The first five minutes of the game started off rough for the Nittany Lions.

To begin the game, the blue and white committed back to back face-off violations.

Stony Brook was capitalizing on these mistakes by Penn State and seemed to gain momentum as the first quarter was progressing.

The Nittany Lions had multiple costly turnovers and were not making smart decisions on either side of the ball. It was not looking bright for the blue and white in the early going.

The home team allowed three unanswered goals and had not won a face-off until late in the 11-minute mark.

Stony Brook was firing on all cylinders and was playing with all the momentum. The Seawolves were playing smart with the ball and with their shot decisions.

Coach Jeff Tambroni called a much needed timeout after the third goal, which seemed to be a big change in the game for the Nittany Lions.

“You know we violated twice, lost three possessions and gave up three goals. So just take a deep breath and give our guys a chance just to get back out there.” Tambroni said.

The Nittany Lions scored four unanswered goals after that and the team really seemed to start clicking.

The coach was also pleased with their response, as he stated “These guys started to think that there was no hope early in the game and they certainly responded very well.”

The team as a whole was really starting to believe, and you could see that on the field.

The defense was playing much more physically and contesting every ground ball, coming up with many of them.

Jack Fracyon came up with some big saves and the team cwas heering him on on the sidelines.

Face-offs were another important change in the game for Penn State. Chase Mullins, the redshirt freshman, came in and became a big boost that the Nittany Lions were looking for.

“Chase Mullins played really well today, coming off the bench is super hard for a face off guy.” said Malone.

Mullins ended the day winning 14-of-26 face-offs and set the tone the Nittany Lions were looking for.

It seemed that almost every face-off he won, the Nittany Lions would capitalize on.

TJ Malone was very proud of how Mullins played. “He played like a warrior out there and helped us by getting so many ground balls and just getting so many possessions for the offense”.

Penn State flipped the switch and really started to make smarter passes and better shot selections as the game went on.

In the second half, Penn State's offense was in full control. The blue and white dominated in time of possession in the second half.

TJ Malone was a crucial part of Penn State's attack. He had a great showing after an underwhelming Villanova game. “I take a lot of responsibility for our loss last week against Villanova,” Malone said

Malone, being a leader on the team and taking responsibility, sets an example for the rest of the team.

On Saturday, Malone notched four goals and two assists and had a bounce-back game after last weekend's performance.

The Nittany Lions secured a big second win thanks to a great team game against the Seawolves, and they will look to continue this in the next contest against Yale.

