Following Penn State’s win over Johns Hopkins Sunday, three Nittany Lions have been named Big Ten player of the week at their respective positions.

Mac O’Keefe took home the Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week award — sharing the crown with Maryland’s Jared Bernhardt. Meanwhile, O’Keefe’s fellow captain Nick Cardile was awarded Defensive Player of the Week, while Colby Kneese received Specialist of the Week.

With four goals Sunday, O’Keefe has brought his career total to 202 — now just 10 behind Justin Guterding’s NCAA all-time mark of 212.

O’Keefe is no stranger to high praise, having been named an All-American three times with two first-team All-Big Ten honors.

With his offensive foes TJ Malone and Dyland Foulds by his side, O’Keefe led Penn State to its first win in three weeks — leading it back into national recognition as the No. 19 team in the USILA Coaches Poll.

Cardile led the Penn State defense to a dominant showing against Johns Hopkins, holding the then-No.17 Blue Jays to just eight goals.

In the process, Cardile was able to cause three turnovers and scoop up three ground balls.

Just weeks after surpassing 600 career saves, Kneese put up numbers against Johns Hopkins, saving 15 of the Blue Jays 23 attempted shots on goal, good for his best save ratio of 2021.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE