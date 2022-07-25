Penn State Mens Lacrosse vs. Johns Hopkins, players

Penn State Mens Lacrosse in a pre game huddle before their game against Johns Hopkins on Saturday, May 1st 2021, at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Blue Jays defeated the Nittany Lions 15-7.

 Chloe Trieff

Class of 2023 recruit Joe Calandrino announced his commitment to Penn State.

After committing to Maryland in 2021, Calandrino flipped his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Monday evening.

The 2023 midfielder joins the program's 2023 class soon after former blue and white commit Kian McCarthy announced his flip to Virginia.

Calandrino is set to finish his senior year at St. Anthony's High School before heading to Happy Valley.

