After a shaky 2020-21 campaign for Penn State, going 7-11 in conference play, it has plenty of room to improve this season. With new recruits and former studs returning, Guy Gadowsky will need to lean on his best players if the Nittany Lions want to see their desired success.

In preparation for the upcoming hockey season, these are the players who could step up for the blue and white this year.

Clayton Phillips

Due to the NCAA allowing an extra year of eligibility because of coronavirus, fifth-year Clayton Phillips will return for a final season in 2021.

Phillips was voted the top defenseman by the program during team awards and was solid in supporting his forwards from behind.

Outside of being the team’s proclaimed strongest defender, Phillips improved his offensive game to a peak last season, earning a career-high three goals and tacking on four assists for seven total points on the year.

He will certainly be a rock for the defense as well while giving strong offensive support in his final season with the Nittany Lions.

Christian Sarlo

One player who could have a huge season this year is sophomore forward Christian Sarlo.

Last season, Sarlo led all freshmen in scoring and finished sixth overall in points on the team with 11 points on five goals and six assists. He was available for all of last season, skating in 21 games.

However, the highlight of his season came late into the 2020-21 stint, with a team-best three-game point streak to top off the year.

The expectation should be high for Sarlo, coming off a hot start to his collegiate career. The sophomore forward will be one to watch out for — not just this year but for the next three seasons.

Connor McMenamin

Junior Connor McMenamin is poised for a strong 2021 season based on his performance in his first two years of collegiate play.

Specifically this past season, the Collegeville, Pennsylvania, native played his best hockey yet. McMenamin managed career highs in points with 15 on six goals and nine assists.

McMenamin has proven himself to be an offensive weapon for the Nittany Lions, with four multipoint games. He also led the team with a plus eight rating.

The junior attackman is a player who can be depended on to score goals but also to participate in a fluid attack for Gadowsky’s squad in the upcoming campaign.

Oskar Autio

In net is Oskar Autio who is entering his senior season after what has been a strong career.

Last season, Autio was dependable and available, starting in all 18 games he played. In that span, Autio boasted an .894 save percentage and a 3.13 goals-against average.

The Espoo, Finland, native is tied for the sixth-most single-season victories in program history with nine and ended his year with 12 consecutive starts.

If the Nittany Lions are looking for a bounceback year, they will need someone dependable defending the goal: Autio has a chance to be that player.

