Questions swirled around Penn State coming into its conference-only 2020-21 season.

Whether it was the starting netminder, how the void of graduates would be filled or how the team would react to not having a packed Pegula Ice Arena, the uncertainty was sky high.

Despite all the unknowns the blue and white encountered and dealt with this past season, the 2021-22 campaign poses its own set of difficult questions that beg answers.

Junior Oskar Autio struggled in the crease at the beginning of the campaign, but soon settled in to become the full-time starting goaltender for Guy Gadowsky, taking the up-for-grabs role instead of freshman Liam Souliere.

While that question was laid to rest for last season, it has emerged from the shadows and will be something Gadowsky will let the players determine from their play — even though Autio will likely start the season in the crease.

“A lot of that is going to be answered by them, not us,” Gadowsky said. “I think [Autio] would probably have the nod [to be the starter], but it all depends. They’ll determine what happens.”

Outside of the goalie crease, though, there is still plenty of debate as to what the 2021 season will look like for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State will be without three of its top-five scorers from the previous season as Alex Limoges, Tim Doherty and Aarne Talvitie opted to head to the professional ranks.

The trio combined for 53 points this season, including 22 from Limoges, who led the entire team in goals and assists.

Fortunately for Penn State, the freshman class flashed much potential last season, with players like Christian Sarlo and Jared Westcott proving to be valuable offensive assets in their first seasons, and Gadowsky said this may continue moving forward.

“Jared Westcott would be one of them,” Gadowsky said when asked who might step into a larger offensive role next season. “Christrian Sarlo would be another, but all the freshmen really have a chance to do that.”

Sarlo led Penn State’s freshmen in points, racking up 11 of them on the year and fitting in seamlessly on a line with Limoges and Doherty. Meanwhile, Westcott was third on the team in points among first-year players.

However, the team will look to players like Kevin Wall, who saw a big jump in production in his second season, as well as Connor McMenamin and Connor MacEachern to be veteran point getters.

Most notably, Wall finished second on the team in scoring this season with 12 more points as a sophomore in four less games than his freshman campaign.

The team will likely look to Wall to be the squad’s go-to scorer, but usually for Penn State, where the offense will be coming from will not be a question.

This offseason, though, the Nittany Lions’ defense is much less of a question mark than the offense.

Penn State will be returning many of its top defensemen, including alternate captain Paul DeNaples, Pittsburgh Penguins draft pick Clayton Phillips and standout freshman Jimmy Dowd Jr.

With fewer questions on the blue line, the team will search for answers to questions that plague it in other areas on the ice, but many of those questions could be answered when fans aren’t watching over the summer.

Regardless, though, there is still plenty of uncertainty about how the Nittany Lions will look for the first puck drop when the new season comes around.

“There’s nothing guaranteed and a lot of it is we’ll see who puts in the work,” Gadowsky said. “Right now, there are probably more questions than we’ve had in the past.”

