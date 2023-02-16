Penn State’s march toward the end of the regular season is nearly complete.

Following some time to refresh during last week’s bye, the No. 7 Nittany Lions will return to play this weekend against the Big Ten’s top team, Minnesota. The two teams will meet on Friday and Saturday inside Pegula Ice Arena.

Ahead of the second series between these two teams on the year, Guy Gadowsky said the recent time off could benefit Penn State in a big way.

“Sometimes you’re playing extremely well, you’re ready to roll, so the bye week actually hurts,” Gadowsky said. “In this case, because we were so banged up, it was good timing.”

Gadowsky alluded to the injuries the Nittany Lions have dealt with as of late, and one of those injured skaters was senior Connor McMenamin, who missed both outings against Ohio State two weeks ago. Now back in action, McMenamin said he believes he and his teammates will be ready for the task at hand.

“You want to have guys rest and recover, but you also want to keep up that intensity,” McMenamin said. “I think we’re going to be prepared.”

Bringing the intensity will be especially important against a Minnesota team that may be as motivated and ticked off as ever.

The Golden Gophers are coming off a weekend that saw them lose their spot as the No. 1 team in the nation, slipping to second following a series split opposite Wisconsin, the worst team in the conference.

Even after this defeat, Minnesota is quite formidable. At 21-8-1, wins have been hard to come by against coach Bob Motzko’s lineup, so Penn State can’t afford any buffering following its short break.

With this in mind, senior Kevin Wall said the Nittany Lion locker room is well aware of the challenge on its doorstep.

“It’s a huge weekend because the standings in the Big Ten aren’t solidified yet,” Wall said. “You want to treat every game the same, but them being No. 1 [in the Big Ten] definitely adds a bit.”

As Wall pointed out, the imminent battle with the Big Ten’s best has major implications involving Penn State’s postseason hopes.

With two weeks remaining before the conference tournament, Gadowsky’s roster sits with 30 points, just one point behind Ohio State, Michigan State and Notre Dame. All three of those schools possess 31 points, but the Spartans and Fighting Irish have bye weeks across these final 14 days of play.

So, should the Nittany Lions topple Minnesota at least once this weekend, they’ll place themselves in optimal position to secure home-ice advantage during the first round of tournament action.

McMenamin said the team is striving toward that goal, but he also knows they can’t take wins against Minnesota for granted.

“You always want to play at home, but you got to take it game by game and try not to get caught up in the standings,” McMenamin said.

To earn a friendly crowd during the postseason, the Nittany Lions must overcome Minnesota’s explosive offense anchored by freshmen Jimmy Snuggerud and Logan Cooley, who’ve combined for a staggering 78 points thus far this season.

With this explosive duo leading the way, the Golden Gophers’ lineup has been deadly, scoring four goals per night.

While Penn State isn’t far behind that mark, tallying 3.5 scores per contest, the home team will also need to match Minnesota’s efficiency to hang tough across this series.

The Golden Gophers routinely generate strong looks for themselves, accumulating those four scores per game on only 33.4 shot attempts on average. They also hold opponents to just 2.4 goals a night, proving their ability to succeed on both ends of the ice.

Despite these strong numbers, Penn State has proven it can compete with Minnesota, both statistically and in the previous series back in November.

Although the Nittany Lions only took the first of two matchups, they scored four goals in the Nov. 10 victory. This performance was followed up by a 3-1 loss the next night when Penn State committed six penalties while struggling to find the back of the net.

Gadowsky made note of this but also said he believes his players won’t let something similar happen once again.

“When we took six penalties and only had three power plays, that was a big part of our loss,” Gadowsky said. “I like to think we’re a more disciplined team now.”

This time around, if Gadowsky’s crew is to succeed against its impressive rival, it can’t let the Golden Gophers rein in the typically persistent Nittany Lion offense.

Ultimately, Penn State will need to remain confident. While the Golden Gophers are exceptional, the Nittany Lions are no pushovers either, having consistently been a top-10 team in the country all year. That’s why McMenamin said the team isn’t going to back down when this weekend arrives.

“Obviously Minnesota is really good, we just have got to come in and match their intensity,” McMenamin said. “When we play a full 60-minute game of Penn State hockey, I don’t think a lot of teams can beat us.”

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Penn State men’s hockey builds bonds with community through inaugural Sled Hockey Classic For most teams across the country, Sunday is an opportunity to rest and recover after the gr…