Good things come to those who wait, and both Penn State and Ohio State were eagerly awaiting offensive success for much of Saturday’s Big Ten Tournament contest.

With the Nittany Lions looking to stave off elimination following Friday’s defeat, they needed an overtime period to eventually down the Buckeyes 2-1 on Saturday to stave off elimination.

The opening period began with aggression for Penn State, as the road team persistently kept the puck inside Ohio State’s defensive zone while firing off five of the game’s first six shots on goal.

However, the Nittany Lions were unable to find the back of the net during this early stretch.

From there the first frame become a more back-and-forth affair, with neither team getting on the scoreboard.

At period’s end, Ohio State outshot the blue and white 13-10, while Penn State won more draws in the faceoff circle. Additionally, neither team capitalized on their lone power-play chance, which was a positive sign for the Nittany Lions after the Buckeyes exploited them on special teams 24 hours earlier.

When the second period began, Penn State gained another power-play chance less than four minutes into this section of the action. Yet, the Buckeyes were able to secure another penalty kill, once again proving why they’re the best team on the kill in the nation, boasting a 88.9% success rate.

For the remainder of the period, the goaltenders continued to maintain the scoring stalemate. By time the second came to a close, Penn State junior goalie Liam Souliere had stopped 29 shots, while Ohio State netminder Jakub Dobes dispelled 19 attempts.

With under two minutes left in the middle frame, Penn State junior defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr. committed a slashing penalty. Buckeyes’ coach Steve Rohlik then challenged for the play to be ruled a five-minute major. After some deliberation, the challenge was ruled successful.

So for the final 1:41 of the second period, Penn State was down a man but nonetheless kept Ohio State off the scoreboard.

When the final 20 minutes began, Gadowsky’s skaters finished the job and killed off the remainder of the major. With the numbers now even once more, both teams were looking to find any way to break the game-long scoring drought.

Ohio State was especially getting after it on offense to begin the third, firing off the first nine shots on goal. Luckily for the blue and white, Souliere remained locked in and knocked away all of these attempts.

Souliere’s dynamic efforts continued further down the stretch, leading to him totaling a career-high 46 saves by time the final buzzer of regulation sounded. This impressive effort kept his team’s offense in the game, allowing it to keep searching for a go-ahead goal.

Eventually, after 56 minutes of action, Penn State finally got on the board. A timely pass from junior Xander Lamppa to sophomore Ryan Kirwan near the net allowed the Nittany Lions to take a 1-0 lead late in the game.

Yet, this wasn’t enough for the victory. With 94 seconds remaining in regulation, Ohio State’s Joe Dunlap scored on Souliere to tie the game and force overtime, allowing the Buckeyes to keep their hopes for a series sweep alive.

After the puck dropped to begin this extra period, the teams once again struggled to score for some time. This continued offensive stalemate did lead to some history, however.

Souliere kept his phenomenal performance going with his 53rd save of the evening, which marked a new single-game record for the Nittany Lions. By time the game ended, Souliere had officially set a new program record with 55 saves.

Soon, the game finally came to a close. After an exchange that saw each team commit a penalty, space opened up on the ice with four-on-four play.

This allowed senior Kevin Wall to notch the game-winning goal for his team. Now Penn State will battle its conference rivals one final time Sunday in a must-win game for both sides.

