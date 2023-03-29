Another Penn State veteran is taking his talents to the professional ranks.

Senior defenseman Kenny Johnson signed a professional contract with the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL, a minor-league affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Earlier this year, Ben Copeland parted ways with the blue and white midway through the season to join the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL, the top affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets

Player signing by @WheelingNailers: D Kenny Johnson (2 GP with @PennStateMHKY this season). pic.twitter.com/Syd3Y8Y2ty — ECHL Week (@ECHLWeek) March 29, 2023

Despite only appearing in two games as a senior this past year, Johnson was an consistent part of the Nittany Lions' blueline as a junior, skating in 31 of their 38 games.

With a loaded defensive unit featuring plenty of highly skilled underclassmen, Johnson saw his role with the blue and white diminish toward the end of his career.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan, native finishes his tenure at Penn State with just one goal and four assists, all occurring during his junior campaign.

