A Penn State sporting event is officially going to be held with full capacity.

Penn State will match up against the University of North Dakota in the 2021 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game, which will be held in Nashville, Tennessee, with full seating capacity of 17,500.

Coronavirus pandemic restrictions have been lifted in Tennessee, which includes the use of masks and face coverings.

The game will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30. Only a limited quantity of tickets remain for the contest.

