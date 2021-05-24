A Penn State sporting event is officially going to be held with full capacity.
Penn State will match up against the University of North Dakota in the 2021 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game, which will be held in Nashville, Tennessee, with full seating capacity of 17,500.
We can't wait to see you ALL in Nashville! #UNDproud | #LGH https://t.co/Ue3q903uOc— North Dakota MHockey (@UNDmhockey) May 21, 2021
Coronavirus pandemic restrictions have been lifted in Tennessee, which includes the use of masks and face coverings.
The game will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30. Only a limited quantity of tickets remain for the contest.
MORE SPORTS COVERAGE
‘Penn State had my heart’ | How Nick Cardile built his legacy with the Nittany Lion men’s lacrosse program
With the 2021 lacrosse season inked into the history books, Penn State will be turning a new page.