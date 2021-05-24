Men's hockey vs. Alaska-Fairbanks, Coach Gadowsky
Buy Now

Head Coach Guy Gadowsky looks toward the play during the men’s hockey game against Alaska-Fairbanks at the Pegula Ice Arena on Oct. 17, 2019. The No. 9 Nittany Lions defeated the Nanooks, 7-0.

 Ken Minamoto

A Penn State sporting event is officially going to be held with full capacity.

Penn State will match up against the University of North Dakota in the 2021 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game, which will be held in Nashville, Tennessee, with full seating capacity of 17,500.

Coronavirus pandemic restrictions have been lifted in Tennessee, which includes the use of masks and face coverings.

The game will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30. Only a limited quantity of tickets remain for the contest.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags